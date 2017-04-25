Good things come in pairs for Zawari

After a flying start to the new season, Malaysian apprentice jockey Zawari Razali saw things quieten down to a standstill for a few months, but KEEN DRAGON has got him back on track on Sunday.

For good measure, the Kelantan-born rider went on to collect a double for his master, trainer Mark Walker, on $76 shot EN CIVIL, who unleashed a terrific finish to land the $60,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

PURPLE PATCH

Zawari even topped the apprentice jockey's ladder mid-January with five winners - all supplied by Walker - on the board, but the purple patch did not last long.

Meanwhile, reigning champion apprentice jockey CC Wong hit top gear and has since swept past to sit on top on 10 winners, but Keen Dragon's $34 win in the $60,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over the Poly 1,200m has given Zawari a nice boost.

The premiership title race was, however, the last thing on Zawari's mind as he jumped off to words of "Well done, Zawari" from Walker.

"I'll try my best, but right now, I just want to keep improving on my riding," said the former Brian Dean apprentice.

"Besides, it's too early in the season to think about the champion title. CC is a good jockey and he will be hard to catch.

Zawari on Keen Dragon. TNP PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

"I need good rides like today to have a chance. I thought Keen Dragon had a chance, going on his last run (flying second to Rusty Brown), but it was a tough race. He was also very fresh in the running. He is a very strong horse and he pulled a lot.

"But, when he found room in the straight, he hit the line very strongly."

A six-year-old by Hidden Dragon, Keen Dragon was registering his sixth win from 34 starts for his Hong Kong owner - and quite possibly one of his last at Kranji.

"Just like Eatons Gold, he is booked to go to Malaysia, but we don't know when that will happen," said Walker.

"The owner Willy, a bloodstock agent in Hong Kong, has a friend who trains in Malaysia and Keen Dragon is going to that trainer. Until then, he will keep racing here and maybe he can win one more race, who knows."

Keen Dragon has now amassed prize money of around $290,000.

Sunday's win was En Civil's third from 21 starts, bringing his prize money to about $200,000.