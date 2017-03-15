Gorgeous Guest looks pretty good

RACE 1 (1,200M)

There are well-bred first-timers vying for first prize and it will pay to follow the betting moves closely.

(9) TROJAN HARBOUR is an Aussie import with an interesting pedigree but the Antonius Pius colt (7) REVEREND and (1) EYEFORTHEGIRLS could be speedy local contenders that may dominate.

(4) PATHWAY TO GLORY made a fair debut and should come on strongly. Can be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) ROSE HILL was speedy on debut but met a promising sort in Touch Of Magic. Perhaps she won't find one better this time. Will start off at short odds but is worth a gamble.

The first-timers need to be considered and (12) VICTORY TRIP who has had two tries should be ready for a career-best run. She was a fair second last time and will be hoping to go one better.

(13) WIND BELLE did well on the Greyville poly even though having a few issues. She rates a danger too and could collect a cheque.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

If (8) GORGEOUS GUEST is ready she could get into the money. She has a decent pedigree behind her and has been working really well.

(1) MOON SHADOW should have scored by now. He has the form to win more than one race and is knocking hard at the door. Can be coupled with Gorgeous Guest for a forecast bet.

(3) RAW COURAGE had things go wrong in his last two but may come out firing after a rest. His earlier runs were encouraging.

(2) KILDONAN LAD and (4) OLIVER QUEEN will be battling for the minor prizes.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) ELUSIVENCHANTMENT should add to her amazing Scottsville tally. She is a high-class filly that has improved with time and after quite a break could be even better. One of the better bets on the card.

(2) CALL ME WINTER has been impressive on the Greyville poly and looks capable of winning features as well. She could get away after also running from a break.

(6) PLUME DEL TORO may be the dark horse and warrants respect.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) VERY VARY caught the eye in his second run after rest. His only win has come over this track and trip and so he should not go backwards today. Can win over the 1,200m.

(8) MASTER SAM was not badly beaten by two useful higher-division males and must have a say in this league.

(6) RUSSIAN GIRL is holding form and was a danger in her last race.

(11) CADDY MASTER and (3) ART ATTACK try blinkers - watch them both. They could surprise.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) ROCKET MASTER had something in hand when winning on local debut last time. He could not be better placed as he is today but he will need a good pace on.

(2) POIVRE loves this track and trip and is in good form at this level.

(1) GIVE YOUR BEST won a good race over this trip at Greyville last time. If he can reproduce on the poly he should give a good account of himself.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) ACCIDENTAL TOURIST has been running good races in good fields and must be ready to add a handicap win to her resume after finishing a good second to Greyville specialist Strategic Move.

But along with (7) BLACK HALL BAR, both will need to overcome their draws.

(10) TROPICAL BLOW wasn't disgraced over a mile and could be more of a danger this trip. Watch for movement on the betting.

(11) ROYAL AGREE could love being back here and merits consideration when planning those novelty bets.