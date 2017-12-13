Gracious Ryder gets all the favours in Race 2

Jockey Zac Purton (above) will be in the saddle on Gracious Ryder.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 GREAT TOPLIGHT had been looking for a mile before last start, when he finally stepped back up to the trip. He was far from disgraced from the outside gate, either. He will be better back at Happy Valley and with a good draw, he should be hard to beat.

9 TELECOM BOOM is racing in good heart currently. He's going to be in the mix again.

1 A FAST ONE has run well in all his starts this season. He'll be a contender again.

6 PEARL FURU looks to be rounding into form.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 GRACIOUS RYDER was still not the complete package last season but performed well to win one of his five starts. Zac Purton jumps back aboard for his first start of the season, he gets blinkers on and looks hard to beat.

3 ZERO HEDGE ran a good race last time out over the straight 1,000m and creates interest over the softer Happy Valley 1,000m.

9 MANFUL STAR has a good draw and can get into the finish.

7 CLEAR CHOICE can improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 RAICHU ran well to just miss last time out. He steps up to 1,200m now and should be winning soon, if not here.

6 SCARBOROUGH FAIR has performed well at two of his last three starts, both at Happy Valley. Joao Moreira takes the mount now and from an inside gate, he should run well.

2 OTOUTO drops down to Class 5 for the first time and should be around the mark.

10 CATCHMEIFYOUCAN is next best.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

1 GREAT JOY has run well in three starts this season and arguably should have won last start on the dirt. He looks a certain winner in the weeks to come and can kickstart his season here.

11 SAVANNAH WIND produced a strong staying effort to win over 2,200m in Class 5 last start. With Matthew Poon's claim, he now carries 22 pounds less up in grade and can figure.

2 HIGH VOLATILITY ran well with the class drop over 1,200m. He makes a huge leap in trip but has run okay in the past.

9 AEROLUMINANCE can take some minor money.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 ENORMOUS HONOUR has held his ground in his last two runs at Sha Tin. The return to Happy Valley should be a plus.

3 HINYUEN SWIFTNESS ran well over 1,200m last start. He steps up to 1,650m at Happy Valley now and if he brings that form, he'll be around the mark.

6 POLYMER LUCK'S form is strong and he should go close.

9 TRENDY WIN has decent course and distance statistics and can figure.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

12 WINNING FAITH makes his first trip to Happy Valley. It remains to be seen if the 1,650m is really what he is looking for but if he handles the trip, then he will be very hard to beat.

2 CALIFORNIA JOY is racing well back down in Class 3. He gets seven pounds off with Matthew Poon aboard and deserves consideration.

5 OUTLAWED returns to the Happy Valley 1,650m, where he has won two from four.

4 LAND GRANT'S course and distance efforts have been good and he can place.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 JADE FORTUNE'S run some solid races of late. He is hard to catch but this might be the time to try and lock him down.

2 GO BEAUTY GO usually goes forward and makes his own luck. He has the look of a horse on his mark, but if he gets a nice run out in front, he can figure.

10 MISTER MONTE is nearing a win and should be hard to beat, although he is likely to be unders.

8 EASY HEDGE mixes his form. This is on the sharp side but he is at a winnable mark.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

10 SMART BOY perhaps did not quite see out the 1,650m last start. Back to 1,200m from a kind draw, he has to be considered a leading chance again.

3 GAMECHANGERS is nearing a win and looks right on track now. He must go in.

4 LAMAROSA ran poorly first-up but with the run under his belt, quick improvement can be expected.

2 GOLDEN HARVEST is a long way from the galloper he was when he ran fifth in the 2014 Hong Kong Sprint but can still prove competitive off his current mark.