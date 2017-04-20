Grand Cross in good order

The Open Benchmark 83 contest, slotted in Sunday's Race 9, is shaping up to be a sprint to savour.

On Tuesday, Royal Ruler impressed. Then there's Constant Justice and last-start winner Divided House to make things interesting.

Now we hear that GRAND CROSS wants to join in the fray.

He showed his credentials in the best possible way, running an excellent 600m on the training track yesterday.

With Vlad Duric in the saddle, the son of Fastnet Rock covered the distance in 39.4sec, finishing with plenty in reserve.

From trainer James Peters, yard, Grand Cross has been another one of China Horse Club Stable's money spinners and has cashed almost $170,000 from just 11 starts, beginning last July.

Just a four-year-old, Grand Cross opened his Kranji account last October, easily beating a Class 4 field over the 1,100m.

Sent up a class, he was quick to make his presence felt - running second to Hip Hip Hooray in his first Class 3 foray before winning in his next start.

He picked up his third win last month, beating Elusive Emperor over the 1,200m on the turf.

Although beaten in his last start, expect Grand Cross to be right there in the firing line on Sunday when the big guns start showing off.

The China Horse Club Stable could have another winner on Sunday with JULIUS CAESAR in Race 2.

Although running against more seasoned opponents in the 1,200m sprint, the son of I Am Invincible looks to have improved enough to win in his second Kranji start.

With Duric on the reins, he looked in good shape in his workout running the 600m in 41.6sec.

Julius Caesar came in for inspired betting in his last start - which also happened to be his Kranji debut.

He was seen doing his best work at the business end of the 1,100m race and was unlucky not to have caught the winner, My Horse.

With natural progression and some "TLC" from trainer Peters and his staff, Julius Caesar could blow them away over the slightly longer 1,200m trip.