Gray's Louey Veloce works up a storm

Trainer Stephen Gray, who saddled his 600th winner - and, for good mesaure, No. 601 - on the recent Monday afternoon meeting, could continue to rack them up with LOUEY VELOCE on Sunday.

The son of No Excuse Needed was in good order when running the 600m in 38.2sec at Kranji yesterday morning.

Just a one-time winner from 17 starts, Louey Veloce was a good thing beaten in his last start when he charged home a little too late and had to settle for a third - just a length behind the winner Supersonicsurprise with longshot Fine Choice the meat in the sandwich.

FLUENT WIN

That effort on Jan 6 came two months after he had opened his Kranji account with a fluent win in a Class 4 sprint over the 1,000m.

He had earlier placed third - after hitting the front 50m out - in an 1,100m race which needed a print of the finish to decide the outcome. Northern Boss eventually got the nod from Jelly Bean. But what a finish it turned out to be.

Louey Veloce goes over that same distance on Sunday and if he runs to form there should be a sizeable cheque in the mail.

Also impressive on the training track yesterday were DUKE OF NORMANDY and ROCK EAGLE.

Duke Of Normandy, who previously raced as Air Force One, had Vlad Duric on the reins when clocking 39.3secs for the 600m while "Harry" Kasim was astride Rock Eagle for his 600m in 39.5sec.

Duke Of Normandy is better than his solitary win from 12 starts seems to suggest.

Indeed, he came close just a fortnight ago when second by just half a length behind Mangatoetoenui. That, after "running into traffic" and unable to get a clear passage between the 500m to the 300m mark of the 1,600m event.

If you had backed him then, stick with him on Sunday when he goes over 1,800m. He will appreciate the extra distance and should make amends.

As for Rock Eagle, who meets a Class 4 Division 2 field on Friday, he looked in good enough trim on the training track to make it a race-to-race double.