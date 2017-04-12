The Grey Crusader can win over the flying 1,000m

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Of those that have run before there is quite a bit to like about the two runs shown by (11) THE GREY CRUSADER, who has been placed in both 800m starts and will appreciate going up to 1,000m. Jockey Gavin Lerena makes a rare visit to Kwa-Zulu Natal to be aboard THE GREY CRUSADER.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) COSIMA is improving and has done well over the course and distance.

(2) FASHION QUEST has a bad draw but can run a place.

(5) SONIC A P is battling but might earn minor money.

(8) ARCTIC MAID is making her debut. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) CORAL LIGHTS is clearly capable of better than his last run would suggest.

(2) ECCELLERATE has run fair races and can finish in the money.

(3) LIQUID RAINBOW is a winning chance in this line-up.

(4) KALI'S CHAMP is improving.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) MAGIC MEMORY has battled in her last two starts but could upset.

(2) AMADORA is in good form and is well drawn.

(3) RAPUNZEL is capable of doing better and can place .

(4) SPIRIT BIRD has the form to run a place.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) ROYALSECURITYPOWER did run well in his latest start and looks solid.

(2) PANZA returns from a break but is not out of it.

(3) FLYING ROCK has worked well . Can be supported.

(4) SEATOPS may be a good outsider.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) SARABI was not disgraced in her two starts. Can win this.

(2) ALL TRUE MAN is clearly not out of it.

(3) MR MCSTEAMY loves this course and distance and has a big chance.

(7) WINTER DARLING has a place chance over this course and distance.

(8) JASON ARGO can earn.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

An open looking contest.

(1) PEGGY'S DREAM is in good form and has a good draw. He can win.

(2) FASHION TALK is doing well and has a winning chance.

(4) WHATAWONDAFULWORLD and (5) ENLIGHTENMENT are good enough to finish in the money.