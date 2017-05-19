Groenewegen is  the one to beat

Groenewegen has been working very well and should take the last race.

Patience is a virtue, so it'll be worth the wait until the last race to place your main bet tonight.

That is when Dish & Dime Stable's GROENEWEGEN meets a beatable field in the Open Benchmark 67 event over 1,400m on turf.

The Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old appears to have many things in his favour - an inside draw, an ideal trip over the favourable long course and, most important of all, good trackform.

A consistent sort who finished out of the frame in only two of his 17 starts, Groenewegen has been working very well after a good, short break.

He was very pleasing indeed when second to Royal Ruler in his trial last week, coming home fluidly without being extended.

The brown Australian-bred gelding topped up with a brilliant piece of gallop on the right-handed Track 6 on Tuesday morning with race-rider Michael Rodd astride.

Rodd partnered Groenewegen in two of his three wins and, only two starts back, rode the horse to finish second behind Absolute Miracle in a fast-run race over 1,400m.

From barrier 2 tonight, Rodd should be able to secure a handy spot and go for the kill in the straight.