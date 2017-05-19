Racing

Groenewegen is  the one to beat

Groenewegen has been working very well and should take the last race. TNP FILE PHOTO

Kranji preview

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
May 19, 2017 06:00 am

Patience is a virtue, so it'll be worth the wait until the last race to place your main bet tonight.

That is when Dish & Dime Stable's GROENEWEGEN meets a beatable field in the Open Benchmark 67 event over 1,400m on turf.

The Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old appears to have many things in his favour - an inside draw, an ideal trip over the favourable long course and, most important of all, good trackform.

A consistent sort who finished out of the frame in only two of his 17 starts, Groenewegen has been working very well after a good, short break.

He was very pleasing indeed when second to Royal Ruler in his trial last week, coming home fluidly without being extended.

The brown Australian-bred gelding topped up with a brilliant piece of gallop on the right-handed Track 6 on Tuesday morning with race-rider Michael Rodd astride.

Rodd partnered Groenewegen in two of his three wins and, only two starts back, rode the horse to finish second behind Absolute Miracle in a fast-run race over 1,400m.

From barrier 2 tonight, Rodd should be able to secure a handy spot and go for the kill in the straight.

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
