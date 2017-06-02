Grylls gets 3-month Kranji licence

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a three-month visiting jockey's licence to New Zealand jockey Craig Grylls, which will be effective from the issuance of his work permit.

Grylls (below), 27, is the son of former leading New Zealand jockey Gary Grylls. After a fairy-tale start, when he rode his first winner as a 15-year- old at Ellerslie at only his third race ride, he has gone on to ride more than 700 winners in 11 years in the saddle, including seven at Group 1 level, and 15 at Group 2 and 3 level.

His career highlights include the Ford Diamond Stakes, Manawatu Sires Produce, NZ Thoroughbred Breeders, NRM Sprint and the Thorndon Mile.

Grylls, who goes to scale at 53kg, has ridden in Australia and Macau.

He currently sits in seventh position on 61 winners on the New Zealand jockeys' premiership table.