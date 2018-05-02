Guide to Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES B - 1,400m:

Viviano * (V Duric) 39.3. Chalaza 40.8. Curvature * (C Grylls) 35.6. Dicton * 37.4. Aotearoa * (R Iskandar) 37. Kings Ryker (Iskandar) 35.4.

Monday: Kirks Ryker (B Vorster) 37.6. McGregor 40/41. Winning Cause (N Juglall) 36.9. Magic Wand * (Juglall) 37.5. The Wind (R Curatolo) 35.4.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,600m:

Sebastian Bach 36.7. Gold City 39.5. Waialae * (Grylls) 36. Gol Goal (J Powell) 44.3. Sun Pittsburgh (O Placais) 34.5.

Monday: Kokoni * 37.1. Little Master (I Amirul) 38.5. She's The One (I Saifudin) 42.7.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,000m:

Cousteau * (N Hanafi) canter/38.8. Red Symphony (Powell) 38.4. Sattar 40.9. King Of War * (Placais) gallop.

Monday: Invincible Man (Z Zuriman) 39.6.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,600m: Galileo's Approach (M Kellady) 38.9. Pennsylvania (Duric) 36.7. O'Reilly Bay (Grylls) canter/37.2. Morales (K A'Isisuhairi) 44.1. Spirit Seven pace work.

Monday: Vesontio 37.6. Avengers Hero * 36.5.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,000m: Obstacles Free (I Azhar) 41.8. Parker (N Zyrul) canter/37.2. Pacific Pearl (TH Koh) 42.2. Dragon Gold 35.1. Superten 40.8.

Monday: Auspicious Ace 36.7. Lucky Boy * (WS Chan) 37.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m:

Baymax (I Saifudin) 39.6. Simpang canter/41.5. Red Rackham 37.9. Lam Edition (Koh) 38.5.

Monday: Dominy 38.8. Golden States 41.2. Magic Paint 35.4.

MAIDEN - 1,600m:

Abebe (Koh) 38. Ma You Cai 40. Mr Hopkins 36.7. West North Hill (Koh) 37.8. Casey (Iskandar) 37.8.

Monday: Ball And Chain (T Krisna) 41.4. Roman/ 36.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1400m:

Wild Bee * 38.4. I Am The Boss (Powell) 38.1. Phuket (Iskandar) 36.7. Cracking Tottie * 39.6. Turf Princess * (Placais) 37.7. Gold Company 38.4.

Monday: Auspicious * Day (Curatolo) 35.5. Cash Is King * (Duric) barrier/36.2. Geb Warrior (Vorster) 36.7. Larry 37.2. Call It (WH Kok) 39.6.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 2 - 1,200m: Tannhauser pace work/40. Al Green * (G Boss) 38.7. Justice Day 37.2. Only Win * 38.2.

Monday: Certainly (K Nuh) barrier/35.4.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200m: Supernova (N Zyrul) 37.8. Mr Whitaker 37.9. Siam Gemstone * 37.2.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200m: The Capital * (R Iskandar) 35.8.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200m: Twentysixtwelve * (E Aslam) 36.5. Brilliant One 39.6.

Monday: Harveywallbanger (Nuh) barrier/35.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,700m: Billy Britain 36.3. Panache 36.6. Mettlesome * 38.9. Dream Big 32.6.

Monday: Holy Grail (Zyrul) barrier/35.7. Happy Saga 38.4. Gold Reward (O Placais) barrier/36.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200m: Rainbow Royal 38.4. Flash One 40.4.

Monday: Dreamer Legend (C Grylls) barrier/36.4.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m: Libeccio 38.4. Aurora Australis * (I Amirul) 37.6. Absolvido * 38.8. Lincoln Fame 37.8. Eddie Gray (Amirul) 38.4.

Monday: Ol Mate Buzzer * 37.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Satellite Turbo 41.8. Balkan Challenger 38.3.

Monday: Darci's Boy (Grylls) barrier/35.9. Gin Go Gin 35.5. Holy Thomas 37.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Hee's Forte 42.5. Lady Liberty 39.4. Petite Victoire * (Placais) 37.1. Cool Cat 37.4.

RESTRICTEM MAIDEN - 1,200m: Centurion * (Grylls) canter/41.1.

Monday: Grand Knight * 35.1. Smooth Operator (Z Zuriman) 35.1. Iron Fist * 37.7.