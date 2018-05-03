Racing

Guide to Kranji trackwork

Rafaello (in red) looks set to win again in Sunday’s Race 9. TNP FILE PHOTO
May 03, 2018 12:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Mastermind * canter/38.4. Thunder Cat 37.5/37.7. Sacred Crown 42.8. Always There 38.9.

RACE 2: Gingerman 37.8. Lim's Sensation canter/pace work. David's Sling * (T See) 40.1.

RACE 3: Most Favorite (M Kellady) 43.5. One Kinabalu * (Kellady) 37.8. Dazzling Speed (MM Firdaus) 34.9. Mings Man (N Zyrul) 38.6. Third Rock 39.1. Big Wave 36.3. Cerdan 37.3. Gloria Eclipse 40.8. Bring Me Joy (Z Zuriman) 40.1.

RACE 4: Wira Sakti * (V Duric) 35.3. O'Reilly Star * (Duric) 34.8. D'Great Boss (M Ewe) 39.6. Miracle Wei Wei (O Placais) gallop. Thomas De Lago canter/35.6. Sun Elizabeth (M Zaki) 36.5. Conservation * (I Amirul) 34.9. Alwrich (R Curatolo) 38.7.

RACE 5: Athena (T See) 39.8. Special King * 33.6. Black Jade * (Placais) 36.2. Dutrow * (Powell) 37.6. Northern Sun * (G Boss) canter/37.9. Super Hero 36.6. Humdinger (Zyrul) 37.8.

RACE 6: Sun Force canter/35.7. Pop Gems * (R Iskandar) 39.9. Zahir (Zyrul) 37.8. Hephaestus (See) 46.5/pace work. Powerful As Wind * (Curatolo) 35.7.

Ode To Joy beating Roman Wells and Saint Charles in Monday’s Trial 3.
RACE 7: Northern Knight * (Firdaus) 35.8. One Rar pace work. Justice Fair (Placais) 39.6. Moment Of Justice (R Zawari) 39.8.

RACE 8: Eagle Eye * (B Vorster) canter/36.4. Montaigne * (J Powell) 38.3. Country Warrior (Kellady) 38.1. Smart Lad (Firdaus) 37.8. Lim's Reform (Duric) 35.8. Buenos Aires (A Munro) 35.8.

RACE 9: Rafaello * (N Juglall) 36.2. Mighty Conqueror * (Powell) 38.3. White Hunter * 35.7. Elusive Emperor * (Juglall) canter/36.4. Dinghu Mountain * 37.6. Guilty Pleasures 38.5. Golden Sword * 38.8. Solaris Spectrum 44.8.

RACE 10: Xiong Fong * 37.6. Imperial Falls * 34.4. Imperium gallop. Made In China * (See) 43.5. Typhon (Y Salim) 44.1. Swedish Memories * (M Rodd) 37.8. Black Quail (Firdaus) 35.3. Smart Racer (S Noh) 37.8. Golden Thunder 36.3. Gain Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.3.

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Mongolian Chief * 35.8. Golden States (T Krisna) fastwork.

RACE 2: Geb Warrior (B Vorster) 44.4. Majestic (B Woodworth) pace work.

RACE 4: Ball And Chain (N Juglall) 38.7. Dontlookdownonme pace work.

RACE 7: Winning Cause * (Krisna) fastwork.

RACE 8: Fragrance Empire (M Ewe) pace work.

HORSE RACING