Guide to Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,800m:
Melting Point * (J Powell) 37.3. Marvel Hero * (R Iskandar) 37.7. O'What A Feeling (Powell) 45. Yulong Xiong Hu (A Munro) * canter/37.1. Lucky Tiger * (Iskandar) 37.5. Sandtop (M Zaki) 36.9. Gold Faith canter/36.2.
Monday: Easter Mate * (WH Kok) 39.2. Pusaka (I Amirul) 37.5. Super Tycoon (B Vorster) 37.5. Yulong Honor * (Vorster) 35.5. Za'Eem 37.5. Arctic Flow 37.5.
CLASS 3 DIVISION 1 - 1,000m:
Julius Caesar pace work (T See). Elite Power * (V Duric) 40.1. Filibuster * 37.5. Duty First * (O Placais) 36.2. Southern Dragon 38.6. Turf Champion 36.7. Dusseldorf * (CC Wong) canter/36.6.
Monday: Ghost 35.7. Stock Broker 36.9. Effortless 37.9.
CLASS 3 DIVISION 2 - 1,000m:
Major Tom * (C Grylls) 38.3. Splinter * (T Krisna) 40.5. My Horse * 34.5. Yulong Fast Steed * (Duric) 35.3. Best Wishes 45.5. Southern Spur pace work. Uncle Lucky (Grylls) 37.2. Sacred Galaxy (Grylls) 40.8. Silkino 35.4.
MONDAY: First Choice * 37.4.
CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,400m:
Eastiger * (Duric) 40.8. Classic 40.4. Little Big Man (Iskandar) 38.1. Sacred Sea/canter/pace work.Puravi/pace work * (S Noh). Laughing Buffalo 37.5.
Monday: Longhu (M Kellady) 37.9. Nimitz 38.1. Wecando * (Amirul) 38.2. Taichi Belt 35.8.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,400m:
Parador canter/36.9. Wilde Ryker 40.5. Pacific Ocean pace work. Silent Prince 45.8. Gannet (I Azhar) canter/36.3. Monster Energy 38.8. Sun Empire (Wong) canter/36.6.
Monday: Hangman 37.8. Khudawand 37.5. Rock Eagle (Kok) 37.1. Ninetysevenemperor (Z Zuriman) 35.9.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,100m:
Basilisk 36.2. Farees (Kellady) 37.8. Preferred * canter/35.3. Lucky Master * 35. The Golden Goat * 41.3. Oliver 39.8.
Golden Spark 40.4. Success Come True canter/42.8. Dayuan (I Saifudin) 41.4.
Monday: Good Catch * (N Juglall) 35.4. Maidanz Beauty * 38.8. Perfect Girl 40.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Muscular Captain (T See) 36.8. Mongolian Chief * canter/37.5. Nicator pace work. Gold Mosa (Saifudin) 40.8. The One (Munro) 41.4. Grand Paris (P Dellorto) canter/41.4.
CLASS 5 - 1,400m:
Dontlookdownonme (Y Salim) 38.7. Golden Coin canter/36.9. Racing Talent (TH Koh) canter/36.9. Cavatina canter/39.9.
Speedy Nancho 34.5. Big Regards * (Duric) 41.3. Peregrine Falcon * (Zuriman) 36.3.
Monday: Greatballs Of Fire 37.3. Destiny Knight 38.4.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m:
Sacred Magic 37.3. Gridiron/pace work (MM Firdaus). Hooga Net * (Grylls) 37.3.
Scorpion King (G Boss) 43.3. Ban The Doubt * (R Zawari) canter/42.8. Miss Dusty * 38.2. Fame Star 37.7. Gold Strike * 38.2.
Catch The Tiger (Powell) 37.8. Hundred Hundred 42.3. Lim's Fairly * (Boss) 38.7.
Monday: Eye Guy * 36.9. Golden Rooster (Amirul) 35.8. Jumpin Jack (Juglall) 36.8. Monte Nerone (Vorster) 36.8.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now