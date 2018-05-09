Guide to Kranji trackwork

The Mark Walker-trained Major Tom (No. 1) looked sharp during his workout at Kranji yesterday morning.

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,800m:

Melting Point * (J Powell) 37.3. Marvel Hero * (R Iskandar) 37.7. O'What A Feeling (Powell) 45. Yulong Xiong Hu (A Munro) * canter/37.1. Lucky Tiger * (Iskandar) 37.5. Sandtop (M Zaki) 36.9. Gold Faith canter/36.2.

Monday: Easter Mate * (WH Kok) 39.2. Pusaka (I Amirul) 37.5. Super Tycoon (B Vorster) 37.5. Yulong Honor * (Vorster) 35.5. Za'Eem 37.5. Arctic Flow 37.5.

CLASS 3 DIVISION 1 - 1,000m:

Julius Caesar pace work (T See). Elite Power * (V Duric) 40.1. Filibuster * 37.5. Duty First * (O Placais) 36.2. Southern Dragon 38.6. Turf Champion 36.7. Dusseldorf * (CC Wong) canter/36.6.

Monday: Ghost 35.7. Stock Broker 36.9. Effortless 37.9.

CLASS 3 DIVISION 2 - 1,000m:

Major Tom * (C Grylls) 38.3. Splinter * (T Krisna) 40.5. My Horse * 34.5. Yulong Fast Steed * (Duric) 35.3. Best Wishes 45.5. Southern Spur pace work. Uncle Lucky (Grylls) 37.2. Sacred Galaxy (Grylls) 40.8. Silkino 35.4.

MONDAY: First Choice * 37.4.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,400m:

Eastiger * (Duric) 40.8. Classic 40.4. Little Big Man (Iskandar) 38.1. Sacred Sea/canter/pace work.Puravi/pace work * (S Noh). Laughing Buffalo 37.5.

Monday: Longhu (M Kellady) 37.9. Nimitz 38.1. Wecando * (Amirul) 38.2. Taichi Belt 35.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,400m:

Parador canter/36.9. Wilde Ryker 40.5. Pacific Ocean pace work. Silent Prince 45.8. Gannet (I Azhar) canter/36.3. Monster Energy 38.8. Sun Empire (Wong) canter/36.6.

Monday: Hangman 37.8. Khudawand 37.5. Rock Eagle (Kok) 37.1. Ninetysevenemperor (Z Zuriman) 35.9.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,100m:

Basilisk 36.2. Farees (Kellady) 37.8. Preferred * canter/35.3. Lucky Master * 35. The Golden Goat * 41.3. Oliver 39.8.

Golden Spark 40.4. Success Come True canter/42.8. Dayuan (I Saifudin) 41.4.

Monday: Good Catch * (N Juglall) 35.4. Maidanz Beauty * 38.8. Perfect Girl 40.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Muscular Captain (T See) 36.8. Mongolian Chief * canter/37.5. Nicator pace work. Gold Mosa (Saifudin) 40.8. The One (Munro) 41.4. Grand Paris (P Dellorto) canter/41.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m:

Dontlookdownonme (Y Salim) 38.7. Golden Coin canter/36.9. Racing Talent (TH Koh) canter/36.9. Cavatina canter/39.9.

Speedy Nancho 34.5. Big Regards * (Duric) 41.3. Peregrine Falcon * (Zuriman) 36.3.

Monday: Greatballs Of Fire 37.3. Destiny Knight 38.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m:

Sacred Magic 37.3. Gridiron/pace work (MM Firdaus). Hooga Net * (Grylls) 37.3.

Scorpion King (G Boss) 43.3. Ban The Doubt * (R Zawari) canter/42.8. Miss Dusty * 38.2. Fame Star 37.7. Gold Strike * 38.2.

Catch The Tiger (Powell) 37.8. Hundred Hundred 42.3. Lim's Fairly * (Boss) 38.7.

Monday: Eye Guy * 36.9. Golden Rooster (Amirul) 35.8. Jumpin Jack (Juglall) 36.8. Monte Nerone (Vorster) 36.8.