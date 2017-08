Guide to Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Former Kranji winner Clip The Ticket looked sharp during his workout at Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY

METRO A - 1,200m: The Omega Man * canter/39.9.

Slow work: Encosta Zone *.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Wellington Hammer 37.8. Gibraltar Park barrier/36.5. Sand Bank * 37.5. Segar The Best * barrier/36.1. Clip The Ticket * canter/gallop.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Lika Tiger canter/41.2. Totality pace work. Happy Eddington * barrier/36.3. Amazing * 42.8. Arc Cara 38.7. D'Great Achiever canter/gallop. Mr Dreyfuss 39.7. Mogan's Pride * 41.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Fox Treasure canter/pace work. Valberry canter/gallop.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Rise Up The Rank barrier/36.2. Red Eastern * canter/42.2. Ikto barrier/36.2. Military Star * canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Swan Song canter/44. Manmadhan canter/41.2. Swiss Bank * canter/44.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Take A Bow canter/pace work. My Touch barrier practice.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Megusto canter/39.7. Black Tristar gallop. It's Done Mate 40. Perfectly Perfect barrier/36.3. Turned Out canter/41.8. King Faalcon canter/40.

MAIDEN - 1,400m: Shellomada canter/41.8. Hoffman barrier/36.1. Gold Power 39.9. Bernard's Fighter barrier/36.3.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY

PIALA EMAS SULTAN SELANGOR - 2,000m: Volcanic General * 42.6. Iluminado barrier/36.2. Listen barrier/36.2. Brilliant Deal 38.3. Super Five 42. Fortunique * pace work. High Troja gallop. Sunny pace work.

METRO A - 1,200m: Good Baby * barrier/36.3. Impel * 38.8. Captain Jazz 39.4. Battle Horse trot/pace work.

CLASS 3 & 4 - 1,700m: Fast Rich * 39.2. Value Of Justice 40.1. Sacred Spin pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: So The Thing 37.8. Tilsworth Mali * 39.2. Winged Foot * barrier/36.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Its Only Money 40.5. Satellite Genius 38.8. Sharon's Star canter/pace work. Alan barrier/36.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Zhuhai pace work. Jeram Village 39.6. Renminbi pace work. Talisman canter/pace work. Kabali canter/44.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: D'Great Legion barrier/36.2. Good Vibrations canter/pace work. Ollie Eagle barrier/36.2. Dekati 39.9. Jet Ace 40. Super Bonus * gallop.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Joe Swiper canter/41.8. Karigara canter/41. Fumio * canter/pace work. Time After Time * 38. Mystic Warrior * canter/39.2. Paterson Road canter/41.2. Easy Ahead 38.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Reysha * canter/44.3. Twodollarmuppet * gallop. Delta Wing barrier/36.3. Red Sapphire barrier/36.3. Eclipse Force canter/gallop. Bullish Luck 39.

INITIATION - 1,200m: Panca Delima 43.2. D'Great Supreme 40.1. Gain Eclipse 40.1.