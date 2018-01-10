Guide to yesterday’s Ipoh trackwork

Former Kranji winner Alasamo.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,200m: Bristol Diamond 38.7. Robben * 36.6. Hennessy Dragon * 36.3. Stirling 38.6.

Class 4 - 1,600m: Joyful 41.8. Carbon Copy 41.7. Elusive Genius * 38.3.

Slow work: Purple Rain Lady and Right Timing.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Sling Shot * 37.2. Slow work: Financial Wizard.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Golden Empire and Great Geronimo.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Handsome Boss 43.2.

Slow work: We're The World.

Class 5 - 1,600m: Racing Man 42.2.

Pace work: Mayweather, Napoleon, Balboa * and Glory Kid.

Class 5 - 1,800m: Messi 41.6. Gold Coast Captain 40.

Pace work: Jackwin pace.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Perak Derby - 2,400m: Pace work: Truson *. Slow work: Littlebitofjoy.

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200m: Celeritas 40. Shanghai Bund 41. You Are Genius 38.2. Mr Nevermind 42. Pace work: Tilsworth Freddie.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Luke Man canter/38.8. Beautiful Baby 41.9.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Fourviere 42.2. Field Force * 36.3. Hun Yeang Village * 36.6. Yendor canter/40.2.

Class 4 - 1,600m: Alasamo * canter/38. Pace work: Nature Is Nature.

Class 5 - 1,100m (Str): Bold Passion 41.2. Slow work: Classic King, Luck *appy, Pisces Jet and Dubleo Beauty.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Get The Lotski, Good Taste, V Respect U and Dawn Prospect.

Pace work: Empire Bay.

Class 5 - 1,600m: Succession * 38.7. Sing Energy * 38.7. Multiblue Shark 42.8