Guide to yesterday’s Ipoh trackwork
Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
Class 4 - 1,200m:
Slow work: Bristol Diamond, Brahms And Liszt, In Full Bloom and Super Dragon.
Pace work: Robben.
Class 4 - 1,600m:
Slow work: Carbon Copy, Elusive Genius and Mr Try.
Class 5 - 1,200m:
Slow work: Sling Shot, My Goodness, Hun Yeang Square, Mr No Problem and Charlie Came Along.
Class 5 - 1,200m:
Slow work: Golden Empire and Great Geronimo.
Class 5 - 1,200m:
Slow work: Handsome Boss.
Class 5 - 1,600m:
Slow work: Mayweather, Balboa, Chinese Street, Blademeister and Racing Man
Class 5 - 1,800m:
Slow work: Messi, Jackwin and Great Prince.
Open Maiden - 1,000m:
Slow work: Banda Sea and Century World.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
MALAYSIA GROUP 1 - 2400m:
Slow work: Star Quality.
Littlebitofjoy canter/pace work.
Enrich Stakes A - 1,200m:
Pace work: Balotelli and Pisces Star
Class 4 - 1,200m:
Slow work: Silver Wind, Cherish, Big Lightning, Mister Miyagi and Beautiful Baby.
Class 4 - 1,200m:
Slow work: Fourviere, Field Force,
The Thinker and Hun Yeang Village.
Pace work: Yendor.
Class 4 - 1,600m:
Slow work: Luck Success and Nature Is Nature.
Pace work: Highland Falcon H.
Class 5 - 1,100m (Str)
Pace work: Heavenly Gift H and Pisces Jet.
Class 5 - 1,200m:
Slow work: Get The Lotski, Good Taste and V Respect U. Dawn Prospect 43.3.
Class 5 - 1,600m:
Slow work: Succession, I'm A Genius, Sing Energy and Pure Rabid H.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now