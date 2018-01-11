Guide to yesterday’s Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Bristol Diamond, Brahms And Liszt, In Full Bloom and Super Dragon.

Pace work: Robben.

Class 4 - 1,600m:

Slow work: Carbon Copy, Elusive Genius and Mr Try.

Class 5 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Sling Shot, My Goodness, Hun Yeang Square, Mr No Problem and Charlie Came Along.

Class 5 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Golden Empire and Great Geronimo.

Class 5 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Handsome Boss.

Class 5 - 1,600m:

Slow work: Mayweather, Balboa, Chinese Street, Blademeister and Racing Man

Class 5 - 1,800m:

Slow work: Messi, Jackwin and Great Prince.

Open Maiden - 1,000m:

Slow work: Banda Sea and Century World.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

MALAYSIA GROUP 1 - 2400m:

Slow work: Star Quality.

Littlebitofjoy canter/pace work.

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200m:

Pace work: Balotelli and Pisces Star

Class 4 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Silver Wind, Cherish, Big Lightning, Mister Miyagi and Beautiful Baby.

Class 4 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Fourviere, Field Force,

The Thinker and Hun Yeang Village.

Pace work: Yendor.

Class 4 - 1,600m:

Slow work: Luck Success and Nature Is Nature.

Pace work: Highland Falcon H.

Class 5 - 1,100m (Str)

Pace work: Heavenly Gift H and Pisces Jet.

Class 5 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Get The Lotski, Good Taste and V Respect U. Dawn Prospect 43.3.

Class 5 - 1,600m:

Slow work: Succession, I'm A Genius, Sing Energy and Pure Rabid H.