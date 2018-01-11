Racing

Guide to yesterday’s Ipoh trackwork

Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Jan 11, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Bristol Diamond, Brahms And Liszt, In Full Bloom and Super Dragon.

Pace work: Robben.

Class 4 - 1,600m:

Slow work: Carbon Copy, Elusive Genius and Mr Try.

Class 5 - 1,200m:

Hidden Promise (No.8) beating Chocolats on New Years day.
Racing

Hidden Promise can make it a race-to-race double

Slow work: Sling Shot, My Goodness, Hun Yeang Square, Mr No Problem and Charlie Came Along.

Class 5 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Golden Empire and Great Geronimo.

Class 5 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Handsome Boss.

Class 5 - 1,600m:

Slow work: Mayweather, Balboa, Chinese Street, Blademeister and Racing Man

Class 5 - 1,800m:

Slow work: Messi, Jackwin and Great Prince.

Open Maiden - 1,000m:

Slow work: Banda Sea and Century World.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

MALAYSIA GROUP 1 - 2400m:

Slow work: Star Quality.

Littlebitofjoy canter/pace work.

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200m:

Pace work: Balotelli and Pisces Star

Class 4 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Silver Wind, Cherish, Big Lightning, Mister Miyagi and Beautiful Baby.

Class 4 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Fourviere, Field Force,

The Thinker and Hun Yeang Village.

Pace work: Yendor.

Class 4 - 1,600m:

Slow work: Luck Success and Nature Is Nature.

Pace work: Highland Falcon H.

Class 5 - 1,100m (Str)

Pace work: Heavenly Gift H and Pisces Jet.

Class 5 - 1,200m:

Slow work: Get The Lotski, Good Taste and V Respect U. Dawn Prospect 43.3.

Class 5 - 1,600m:

Slow work: Succession, I'm A Genius, Sing Energy and Pure Rabid H.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING