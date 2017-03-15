Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR FRIDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,900m: Gannet (G Moose) canter/37.5. Turquoise King * (M Nunes) canter/gallop. Justice Grace * (O Chavez) canter/36.2. Chairman Wind * canter/pace work. Cordoba canter/36.7. Danger Zone (D David) canter/38.8. Platoon * 36.7.

Monday: Billy Britain 39.2. Arr Flair gallop. Johnny Kongos (B Vorster) canter/34.6. Commodore Lincoln 37.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400m: Asprey * (R Shafiq) canter/45. Spring Thunder (WS Chan) canter/36.8. Little Big Man * (Nunes) canter/39.2. White Coffee (Chavez) 35.6. Billy Mojo canter/37.1. Moment Of Justice (R Zawari) canter/43.5. Pop Gems (B Woodworth) 36.4. Delfyne 39.3. Peer Gynt * (CC Wong) 37.1. Rosegold (K A'Isisuhairi) pace work. Queen's Seven * (David) 35.1.

Monday: Kolombia * (D Beasley) 39.2. Lim's Elusive * 37.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400m: Noble Liaison * (Beasley) 42.2. Golden Kingdom 37.7. Mr Crowe * (V Duric) canter/37.6. Splice * 37.4. Third Rock 37.3. Golazo * (David) canter/39.3. Sun Empire canter/38.6. Hidden Promise (Moose) 44.2. Mings Man 38.3. Nova Spirit (Shafiq) 36.3. Allez (Vorster) canter/37.4.

Monday: Zeus Warrior * 37.2. Peach Bowl * (A'Isisuhairi) 36.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200m: Faithfully * (S John) 36.6. Smart Lad * (M Rodd) 39.1. En Civil (Zawari) canter/pace work. Charlies Missile (O Placais) barrier/37.7. Redmayne * (G Boss) 39.2. Decreto * (I Azhar) 37.9. Natural Impulse (I Saifudin) 42.2. Thunder Cat * (Placais) 37.8. Host The Nation (Woodworth) 43.1. Desert Fox 37.9. Lucky Mission * canter/36.4.

Monday: Ollie Eagle (A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Giorgio (K Toh) pace work/44.2.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200m: Hello Michelle (Shafiq) canter/45.4. Hero I Am (M Kellady) 44. Waipakihi * (J Powell) canter/37.6. Silver Spoon 38.9. Muscular Dragon * (Beasley) 35.4. Ocean General (TH Koh) 36.5. Pratt Street (A Munro) canter/37.1. Eastern Victory (Saifudin) 36.3.

Monday: McGregor * pace work/43.1. Board Walk (N Juglall) canter/35.6. Lim's Sincere 41.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: General Conatus 37.7. Great Warrior (John) pace work. Winning Star canter/36.4. Lucky Coin 37.9. Ninepins (Chavez) canter/37.2. Gold Customer 38.7. Lucky Come 39.8. Real Goodman (Koh) 39.9. Simpang (Wong) canter/36.5.

Monday: Yourstokeep canter/38.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m: Amazing Man * 38.1. Double Win (Munro) 38.3. Satellite Power 36.6. Flying Winner gallop. Hee's Forte 38.1. Lucky Command 36.8. Eden Garden 43.2.

Monday: Mother Nature 37.5.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200m: Kubera's Chief * 35.9. Super Red (Chavez) 37.8. Super Big 35.9. Golden Bobo (Placais) 37.7. Roma 37.2. Cassis Oolong 35.7. Loyalty's Angel pace work.

Monday: Greenback (M Zaki) canter/38.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400m: Paragon Star * (B Woodworth) 40.1. One Degree North * (Rodd) 37.1. Classic 40.6. Elite Gustavo 35.9. Honor (Shafiq) canter/43.1. Istana 39.9. Pacific Pearl 37.9.

Monday: Redoubt * 34.6. War Story (Kellady) 37.4. Lim's Ripple * (Boss) 35.4. Super Tycoon (Nunes) 36.1.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

OPEN BENCHMARK 97 - 1,100m: Good News (B Woodworth) 39.1. The General * (B Vorster) canter/34.3. Laser Storm (D Beasley) 36.8. Cavallo (S John) 42.1. Royal Ruler * (Vorster) canter/34.9. Sun Pioneer (CC Wong) canter/38.7. The Nutcracker * (N Juglall) canter/34.3.

CLASS 3 - 1,400m: Parliament (Juglall) canter/34.9. Arhat * 38.2. Murrayfield * (V Duric) 38.2.

Monday: Super Joe (Vorster) 36.6.

OPEN BENCHMARK 67 - 1,200m: Al Green * (V Duric) 38.5. Queen Roulette 36.9. Power Lin (O Placais) 36.8. Mongolian Chief 36.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Lucky Lincoln pace work. Classified (A Munro) barrier/35.7. Lim's Bullet * 37.7. Moon Charm * (Wong) canter/40.8. Hongchen (Z Zuriman) 40.5.

Monday: Imperial March (Vorster) canter/35.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100m: Blue Diamond * (Placais) 34.7. Gato Negro (Chavez) 36.9. Clarton Super (I Azhar) canter/36.4. Halo Bright (Wong) barrier/35.6. Uncle Lucky 38.1. Scorpio (WS Chan) 42.1.

Monday: Hero Champion (E Aslam) 39.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100m: Super Warrior * (M Ewe) 37.2. Sure Win * canter/36.6. Justice Fair * (Rodd) 37.4. Rich Fortune * (Nunes) 40.6. Eclair Fiesta (Aslam) 36.8. Amazealot 36.8.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200m: Grey Falcon * 36.1. Heracles 36.7. Lim's Casino * (Beasley) 36.6. Star Invincible * (Placais) 37.4. Smart Fortune (Saifudin) gallop. Proud Pinoy (D David) 40.5.

KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,200m: Barnato (MM Firdaus) 37.3. Easy Dragon (Beasley) 39.6. Perfect Commando (TH Koh) 38.9. Morales * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.9. Lim's Sparkle canter/pace work. Magic Paint * 34.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,800m: Tiger Bay * (David) 40.8. Destiny Knight (David) 38.5. Spur Me On * 38.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Banda Sea * 36.6. Believe It Or Not * (Aslam) 41.9. Elite Emperor 39.5. Magnificent 42.2. Rikioh (Beasley) 35.9. Silver Power 40.2. Kennedy 36.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400m: Libeccio * (Duric) 40.7. Darci's Boy (Nunes) canter/37.1. Balkan Challenger (Munro) 36.3. Race For Fame (R Shafiq) 34.8. Military Might (John) 39.9.