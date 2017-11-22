Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

Kranji Stakes C (1) - 1,200m: Mighty Conqueror * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.7.

Sandtop 38.1. Jelly Bean (H Syafiq) 38.6. Lim's Shot * 38.6. Mr Luck * canter/35.3. Bring Money Home (O Chavez) 36.6. Hero I Am (M Kellady) 37.8. Silkino * (V Duric) 36.9. Happy Saga (O Placais) 40.5. Elite Warrior 43.8.

Monday: Darci Charmer 40.5. Terms Of Reference * (B Vorster) 34.8.

Kranji Stakes C (2) - 1,200m: Battle Of Troy * canter/34.9. Sir Isaac * 36.5. The Capital 45. Julius Caesar * 42.1. Keepitup (M Ewe) 39.5. Sugartime Jazz 37.4.

Monday: Red Dawn 38.4. Anonymous * 38.3.

OPEN BENCHMARK 67 - 1,400m:

Brahma Circus 39.6. Oxbow Sun canter/34.8. Valbuena (C Grylls) 36.2. Classified * 36.9. Justice First *37. Lim's Knight 37.6. Gold Crown 37.7. Gol Goal (J Powell) 38.2.

Monday: Queen Roulette 37.7. Lim's Magic * (G Boss) 37.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100m: Maximus * (T See) 38.1. Southern Man * (Grylls) 37.7. White Chin * 37.8. Reach For The Sun canter/35.7. Best Wishes canter/41.8. Bringer Of War * (Duric) 35.5. Preferred * 35.6. Nova Ranger 40.7.

Monday: Enthuse * 37.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100m: Lucky Six 40.5. Secret Squirrel (See) 40.5. Tou Shou Bright/pace work. Southern Chief 38.8. Double Cash (Chavez) 36.6.

Monday: Autumn Rush * 40.9. Mokastar * (N Juglall) 35.4. Shaqraa (Kellady) 38.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: The One * (Ewe) 42.9. Muscular Captain (Placais) 36.6. Powerful As Wind (Boss) 37.7. Carnelian (Chavez) 35.1. Green Rutile 39.6. Perfect Challenger * (S John) 35.9. Joyous 44.6.

Monday: Ace Harbour (Vorster) 37.7. Berlinetta 39.1. Yourstokeep canter/39.7.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600m: Elite Gold 37.6. Yu Long Emperor canter/37.7. Energizer 36.1. Cape Lincoln (Powell) 38.5. Yellow Gold pace work. Roughead 38.3.

Monday: Za'eem * (Chavez) 35.4. Darc Belt * 38.4. Keep Winning canter/37.7. Good Warrior (Z Zuriman) canter/37.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m: Pearl Justice (M Zaki) 39.7. Evil Speedo 42.2. Beautiful Day (See) 35.9. Born To Be King (Powell) 37.7. Kranji Gold * (M Rodd) 37.6. Magic Emperor (Kellady) 37.7. Per Incharge * 36.5.

Monday: Only Win 42.8. Kiss Your Song * (Kellady) 41.7. Raheeb * (Chavez) 41.5.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

OPEN BENCHMARK 67 - 1,000m: Unconquered (C Grylls) galloped.

Grey Falcon * 37.1. Cadet * (Juglall) 36.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,700m: Lim's Archer * 36.9. Billy Britain 39.6. Amazing Man * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.4. Ninetysevenemperor 38.3. Big Banker (O Placais) pace work. Gallant Heights 40.8.

Monday: Zac Ace * (Juglall) 34.7.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200m: Magic Wand * (Juglall) 35.1. Bayu 39.4. Super Ball * (Ewe) 35.8. Scorpio 37.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200m: Knight Wager pace work/39.5. Majestic Empress * (Vorster) 36.9. Xiong Fong 35.2. Claudia's Beauty (Chavez) 37.3. River Golden 40.2. Grey Gatsby 37.63. No Smoking Jeff 37.7.

NOVICE - 1,400m: Justice Smart 37.3. Sun Lion canter/37.1. Tesoro Privado * (Vorster) 36.1. Lord Of Cloud (See) 35.9. Little Master * 37.3.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400m: Sir Reginald (Grylls) 36.9. White Coffee * (Chavez) 34.2. General Conatus 37.7. Get Going pace work/39.5. Leonardo (See) 37.6. Racing Talent (Ewe) 40.1.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400m: Hippo Ventura 41.3. Mettlesome 41.5. Rocket Fighter (Placais) 36.5. Any Rumour 40.4. River Fortune 37.8. Smiddy Byrne (Syafiq) 38.1. King Of Thieves (I Saifudin) 36.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m: Patroclus (See) 39.6. Delfyne 37.9. Pomp (CK Ng) barrier/36.3. Prince Ferdinand pace work. Super Eight * (Chavez) 34.9. Lady Liberty 35.9.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100m: Belt And Road canter/34.8. Trigamy * (A'Isisuhairi) 34.8. Gold Customer canter/42.1. Six Empire * (Chavez) 36.4. My Gold 36.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400m: Master Miner (Chavez) 36.2. Queen Of Queens (Zuriman) 37.4.

Monday: Golden States (Juglall) 37.7.