Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,200M: Metier Star barrier/36.5. Hawaiian King 36.8. Crazy Club canter/39.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M: Arc Cara 40. Splendor H 39.6. God Helps Me canter/40.8. Arecibo canter/39.2. Lim's Greeting canter/38.1. Scrat barrier/37.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M: Magical Banker 42.2. Golden Dragon canter/40. Absolute Maverick 39.4. Flying Neko barrier/36.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M: Blossoms Sequel canter/41. Red Eastern canter/38.2. Singsurat 40.3. Heirro 40.2. Nova General canter/40. Phantasos barrier/37.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M: Ready To Rock canter/41. HK Dollar 40.8. Prohibition canter/39.3. Salahaddin canter/45.2. Sea Horizon barrier/36.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M: Chino Diablo barrier/37.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: No Nonsense barrier/37.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Camera Stellata canter/41. Karigara canter/40.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M: D'Great Swift canter/40.6. Elegent barrier/36.5. Flying Ahead 42.2. Air Power canter/40.8. Megusto barrier/37.4. Satellite Legend barrier/37.4. King Of The Creek barrier/36.8.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

OPEN - 1,400M: Lucky Sixtysix 38.1. D'Great Eminence barrier/36.3. More Power H canter/39.9. Good Deal 42.2. Just Vital 42.

METRO A - 1,200M: Harry's Pal canter/40.2. Wow 37.6. D'Buffalo Man canter/40.

METRO A - 1,800M: Trudeau canter/41.8. Brilliant Deal 35.8. En Lauder canter/38.7. Remember Me canter/37.9. Sunny H 41.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M: Mr Newman canter/38.8. Johnny's Cafe 38.5. Mario Attila barrier/37.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M: Battle Horse canter/41.2. Zhuhai 39.7. Soon Seeker 41.6. Germanic 38.7. Holding Fast canter/41.2. Alan canter/40.8. Totality barrier/36.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M: US Dollar barrier/36.3. Mr Wolff barrier/39. Grand Prince barrier/36.3. Nana 40.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M: Encosta Zone barrier/36.3. Street Of London 39.9. Mogan's Pride canter/39.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M: Fox Treasure canter/41. Acme 42.8. Buzz Man canter/40.5. Rise Up The Rank canter/39.7. Bull And Bear canter/42.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Bullish Luck 41.6. Super Buffalo canter/39.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M: Big Motor 38.7. D'Great Luck barrier/37.4.