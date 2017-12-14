Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Dec 14, 2017 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,200M: Mia * canter/38.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M: Pace work: Big Tsunami.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M: Pace Work: Blossoms Sequel. Super Good canter/39.6.

Class 5 - 1,200M: Exciting Prospect 39.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Slow work: Semifreddo.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M: Slow work: Glory Kid and Bernard's Fighter.

Za'eem won his last start on Nov 24. Ridden by Oscar Chavez, it beat Keep Winning by half a length.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

OPEN - 1,400M: Slow work: Meteor Garden *.

METRO A - 1,200M: Harrys Pal canter/40.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M: Lika Tiger (above) canter/41.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M:

Pace work: Shahpur Jat. Pendragon Princess 42. Princess Karma 41.8.

