Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,200M: Mia * canter/38.7.
CLASS 4 - 1,100M: Pace work: Big Tsunami.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M: Pace Work: Blossoms Sequel. Super Good canter/39.6.
Class 5 - 1,200M: Exciting Prospect 39.9.
CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Slow work: Semifreddo.
CLASS 5 - 1,700M: Slow work: Glory Kid and Bernard's Fighter.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
OPEN - 1,400M: Slow work: Meteor Garden *.
METRO A - 1,200M: Harrys Pal canter/40.2.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M: Lika Tiger (above) canter/41.1.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M:
Pace work: Shahpur Jat. Pendragon Princess 42. Princess Karma 41.8.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now