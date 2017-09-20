Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork
Singapore and Malaysia trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY
Class 4 - 1,200m: Southern Hussler * trot/42.1. Speed Flying 43.9. Fat Power * canter/38.2. Equally Optimistic canter/44.2.
Class 4 - 1,400m: D'Great Shine canter/42.7. Mr Newman * canter/pace work. Aguero * canter/pace work. Mirotic 43.6. Travertine canter/pace work. Kai Power barrier/37.1.
Class 4 - 1,400m: Flaming Fireheart * 38.8. Our River Dancer * canter/pace work. Jacksean canter/36.9.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Scottie canter/pace work. Sonic-X pace work. Golden Sand 37.7. German Speed * 40.6. Lee's Surprise canter/pace work. Triple Coin * canter/pace work. Sand Lane 38.4. Supreme Sasso canter/pace work.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Marco Polo * canter/pace work. Vintage Verdot trot/pace work. Zac Gallant * canter/pace work. My Swallow canter/37.1. Lee's Melody * canter/pace work.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Lazaroo * 41.5. Turbo * canter/38.5. First Option canter/pace work. BM Power * 39.7. Astroheat 42.9. Perfect Fixer 37.4. Tomorrow's Gold pace work.
Class 5 - 1,600m: Runforit * canter/36.9. King Savinsky canter/37.3. Hussar 38.2. Orange 40.8. Ready Fortune * canter/42.1. Sharp Knight * fast work. Fairborn canter/pace work. Good Code 43.8.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY
Class 3 - 1,600m: Molly Browne * 40.1.
Class 4 - 1,200m: Probably * canter/38.3. D'Great Grace canter/38.5. Mango Man pace work. Mr Jai barrier/39.8.
Class 4 - 1,200m: Q Nine Max * 36.6. Heart's Choice pace work. Cizen Man canter/42.9.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Rangitaiki * 39.2. Cizen Brother * canter/40.6. Q Nine Mac * canter/37.4.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Baby Polo pace work. Royal Choice * 40.8. Ghost City * 39.1. Victory March 42.8. Meteor Two canter/40.8. Rubicon barrier/37.1.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Superb Seven * 37.3. Mr Whyte pace work. Mata Mata canter/44.2. Alfraaj * canter/44.2. Home Run Hero * 44.6. Lucky Money 42.4.
Initiation - 1,200m: Mystical Star canter/40.4. D'Great Talent barrier/39.8. Cover Man 39.3. Eastwood 43.5. Ghost Bank 44.1.