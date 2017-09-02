Guns And Roses gunning for five straight wins

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(2) RENDEZVOUS showed marked improvement after a break and can only improve.

She finished just ahead of (3) MA AMOUR and it could get close again.

(4) GOLD MEDAL GIRL sports blinkers now and will be suited to this distance. She shouldn't be far off them.

(6) SEA REVENANT tries a lot further after a lengthy break but merits support.

(5) LITTLE TOKOYO and (1) LADY DEFENDER could make the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) TOP SHOT is best over this course and distance but has a hard task to beat (5) SILVER SCOOTER on their meeting here in May. Top Shot won but is 4kg worse off for one-length win.

The question mark runners are (2) LINEKER, who has ability but could still need it, and (3) ELEVATED, who races for his new yard. Watch the money.

(6) NATIONAL KEY is capable of upsetting.

(4) MAN'S INN needs to find form.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4) HENRY TUDOR appeared to have benefited from being gelded before a short break. He would have improved during that time and can go one better on his return after back-to-back runner-up finishes.

Stable companion (11) RED MARS is a well-bred newcomer who must be monitored.

However, a bigger threat could come from (8) PHOTOCOPY, who ran with promise on his debut.

Respect (3) VICTORIOUS CAPTAIN.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(4) GUNS AND ROSES is bang in form and looking for five straight.

(3) RUNALONG is a strong front-runner and won't go down without a fight.

Stable companions (6) SNOWDONIA and (7) HEAVEN'S DOOR form strong back-ups.

(5) COLD CASH loves this course and trip and is looking to retain unbeaten status here.

(2) SHE'S A DRAGON is back to form and could follow up.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) BID BEFORE SUNSET made an eye-catching debut when running on strongly from a hopeless position. On that evidence, she could enjoy the extra 200m and should have more to offer with the benefit of that experience.

(3) TOUGH LOVE was not far adrift on that occasion and should improve too.

(8) LADY SUTTON and (1) ETERNAL NIGHT could also have a say if making the expected progress.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) AEROBATIC wasn't disgraced in open company after a rest and, even though should prefer a bit further, could win from a good draw.

(5) ALL EYES ON YOU found support on debut when not striding out and should do better if sound.

(10) CLASSIC RUNAWAY and (8) BORN IN PARADISE could improve on debut.

Watch the many first-timers, especially (11) ENSEMBLE and (12) RAKSHA.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) SEQUINED was a beaten odds-on favourite over the course and distance last time out in her first start back in the Western Cape, but she showed clear signs of inexperience on that occasion. She would have come on from that outing, so could make amends.

(4) OSTINATO has held her own against some useful sorts and should be competitive again.

(1) DARING MISS appears next best.

RACE 8 (2,600M)

(1) COOL CHARDONNAY wasn't disgraced in the recent Gold Cup and should be at peak fitness now.

He gives (5) TENDRE, who is up and coming, 8.5kg which could be telling.

(3) STORM WARNING showed a form return last start and could confirm with (7) BONDIBLU (best with a good pace up front) and (2) ARCH RIVAL (capable on earlier form). (4) SAVE THE RHINO could get into the picture.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(5) SPECTRA FORCE has bumped into some promising types in recent starts but could, if making further improvement, be rewarded for his consistency.

Progressive (7) SIBERIAN HUSKY has a wide draw to contend with but should stake a serious claim nonetheless.

(11) STREETFIGHTING MAN is another likely improver worth considering.

(2) DON'T LET ME DOWN must confirm recent improvement.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(2) MYFUNNYVALENTINE showed good improvement after a rest but meets his rivals on worse terms.

(4) SPRING WONDER (5kg better), (1) SECRET STAR (3.5kg better), (3) SWIFT SARAH (7kg better), (6) SHIVERING SEA (6.5kg better).

(5) LADY STARLETT runs on late and could take home a cheque.

(9) ALILEO has won both her starts and could go on.

(7) MY FRIEND LEE and (8) OLD EM are capable.

RACE 11 (2,400M)

(1) AREZZO sets the standard in this contest but does appear vulnerable to less-exposed and progressive sorts.

(6) PLANO makes most appeal of these with a light weight.

(3) PADDINGTON had legitimate excuses for his last run but should be competitive if reproducing earlier form.

On pedigree, (4) ONE DIRECTION should have little trouble with the trip.

(7) SISTER SOOZIE can earn.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(5) ROMI'S BOY enjoys this track and, from a good barrier position, could score fresh.

(3) CAPTAIN ALDO is versatile and could get into the picture.

(11) SPRING STEEL won his only try this track and trip and has a good draw. (8) PURE BLONDE and (1) CHAMPAGNE HAZE have ability but have to overcome wide draws.

(2) WILL PAYS could get into the action.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) SILICONE VALLEY is proven at this level and continues to run well in similar contests. He rates as the one to beat on favourable terms, over a suitable trip and in his peak outing.

(3) CATKIN is held by the selection on an earlier meeting but could get closer from a better draw.

Consistent (4) OVERSHADOW shouldn't be far off.

(2) HEARTLAND is also well-in and can feature.

RACE 14 (1,450M)

(3) IDEAL SECRET comes off a rest. He beat (2) MANITOBA by nearly 2 lengths before a rest and is 0.5kg better off. However, the latter improved with blinkers and is fit.

(1) VARIMAX ran below form in a KZN feature last outing.

(4) WELL CONNECTED will enjoy the extra ground.

(5) REBEL BARON, (6) CASH TIME and (7) BIG BEAR can earn.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

(3) HITHIMAGAINCHUCK and (4) GREENFLASHSUNSET were only touched off over the course and distance in their respective last starts, but the former was conceding chunks of weight to his rivals and should fare better on these terms, so is preferred.

(1) JAY ROCK and (7) WAITINGFORTONIGHT appear best of the rest.