Handicap conditions favour D B Pin

RACE 1 (1,000M)

6 LUCKY TIME got a long way back from a bad gate on debut over 1,200m and still found the line nicely. He has the dreaded inside barrier over the straight 1,000m but that might just ensure a better price.

13 NICE FANDANGO ran two nice races over this course and distance from ideal gates earlier this year. He's drawn well again.

8 OCEAN ELITE was well-supported first-up but faded away. He should strip fitter.

1 CALIFORNIA ASPAR deserves consideration from the outside.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

1 MORETHANLUCKY dashed nicely to win over 1,400m last month before just falling short three weeks back. He will go back from the draw but can rattle off strongly.

6 AMBITIOUS PINS has been disappointing in his five starts in Class 4, but he is getting to a point where he should be threatening from a better draw.

4 GREAT TREASURE continues to race well and should be in the mix.

2 FIRST FONTEIN gets blinkers on for the first time and that might get the best out of him.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

1 BELOVED makes his Class 5 debut here after a solid but unspectacular first season. He was finding his feet late in the term and now, down to Class 5, he should get his first win.

3 UNBEATABLE GUTS is another getting down to the cellar grade for the first time and will be hard to beat.

5 WINGOLD is a fairly consistent litmus test in this grade and should be around the mark.

13 BLISS CARTEL will get a win at some point this season and he appeals with a light load.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

4 GREEN ENERGY was a reserve when he got a run at Happy Valley first-up and he raced well enough. Back to Sha Tin should suit and, while he has to contend with a bad gate, he looms as a leading player.

1 CIRCUIT HASSLER was finding his feet late last preparation. He gets down to Class 3 and draws a gate, so he should be hard to beat.

12 EXPERTO CREDE is a model of consistency of late.

6 RAZOR QUEST returns to the Sha Tin mile and can get into the placings.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

5 LET'S TAKE IT EASY probably should have won last weekend but went to the line hard held, not getting clear at any time in the straight. He will be hard to beat if he gets a clear run.

9 FLYING NOBLE was very short first-up and ran well, finishing second to Grade One. He meets Grade One five pounds (2.47kg) better and is in it.

7 HURRICANE HUNTER will be charging home again.

8 MASTER BERNINI improved at his first run for Michael Freedman and can make further progress.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

3 GOLD MOUNT had the look of a galloper who performed well last season. He has returned even better from the off-season and can figure in this on his way to Group races.

5 SOLAR HEI HEI has to go in simply because he has fitness on his side - whereas most of these are having their first or second runs this season.

7 DINOZZO ran home strongly for second fresh at Happy Valley and can get into the finish again.

2 HELENE CHARISMA may need the run but has claims.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Under handicap conditions, it is worth sticking with 8 D B PIN again. He wasn't disgraced first-up and has since trialled well, but he needs to step up here if he is to be a Hong Kong Sprint contender.

3 LUCKY BUBBLES finally got his Group 1 victory at his last start in May. He won this race last year with a similar weight and he has trialled superbly, so he will have plenty of support.

2 THEWIZARDOFOZ has looked primed for this fresh and remains a chance if he can reproduce his last win.

1 MRSTUNNING has taken a step forward after his gallant sixth as topweight first-up. He still appears vulnerable at the head of the weights but expect a better performance.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

1 BEAUTY ONLY's fifth in the Celebration Cup was admirable, given he struck softer ground that he has typically struggled on and given the race shape. He will have to go back again from the wide gate but he will be charging home.

13 JOLLY BANNER faces his toughest test yet but he is a consistent type who looks well placed in these sorts of races with no weight on his back. He is worth including in all exotics.

11 WESTERN EXPRESS really caught the eye in a recent trial and goes in with no weight.

7 BEAUTY GENERATION relished a change of tactics fresh to score. If he's improved off that effort, he could be around the mark again.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

6 MEGA HEART makes his Hong Kong debut. The New Zealand import won two races by big margins, and while they were against weaker opponents on the South Island and on soft ground, the manner in which he won was eye-catching. His trials have been okay and he's promising off a mark of 72.

10 TOP BEAUTIFUL is two-for-two and appears headed far higher. Gate 12 will make it awkward but he is hard to beat.

4 SUPER FLUKE won well last start and is a chance of going back-to-back.

8 DARING FIT is honest and can't be dismissed.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 NOTHINGILIKEMORE returns after an unbeaten four-start campaign as a three-year-old. He is a galloper with immense potential, and while he is vulnerable fresh, he looks hard to beat as he begins his path to January's HK Classic Mile.

3 SIMPLY INVINCIBLE is honest and looks well placed with Matthew Poon's claim.

8 JOLLY JOLLY rarely runs a bad race. He was second to Nothingilikemore in April and does meet him five pounds better for a one-and-a-quarter-length defeat. He's a chance.

11 MARVEL TRIBE tends to find this grade too difficult but he is racing well.