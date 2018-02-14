Har Har Heart hard to beat in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,800m)

2 REMARKABLE makes his Class 5 debut here. His last run, coming from last, was impressive enough. If he gets a solid tempo, expect to see him flying home.

11 HAPPY FRIENDSHIP is another who doesn't win out of turn. His last two runs have been good though and he's looked on the cusp of a win all season. With no weight on his back, he must be considered.

7 SWEET BEAN is a Class 5 stalwart who wins every now and then. He should enjoy a nice run from gate 3.

5 SO GENEROUS ran a better race at his first Class 5 outing, even though he still finished last. He's bound to improve rapidly.

RACE 2 (1,200m)

12 KING'S STEED has won only once from 45 Hong Kong starts but he appears to have one more win left in him before his career comes to an end. He's run some okay races of late and, with Joao Moreira aboard from a good draw, this appears his chance.

2 SHOW MISSION hasn't run a bad race in eight starts since a win almost 12 months ago. He returns to Class 5 here and he deserves plenty of respect.

6 SCARBOROUGH FAIR has shown good signs at times throughout his career and, if he can put it together, he'd be a chance - although it is a query.

5 IDYLLIC WIND has an awkward draw but the veteran can't be overlooked.

RACE 3 (1,650m)

3 GREAT JOY has actually been pretty good in six runs since he won in May. He's got plenty of talent but he's just struggling to put it all together. With the addition of blinkers, perhaps he can race more tractably and get that breakthrough that appears near.

7 SEE ME NOW has only just been beaten at his last two runs over this course and distance. He should get a lovely run under Moreira and he rates as a threat.

2 THE SYLPH was well-beaten last time out at Sha Tin but he returns to Class 4 here, where he is always competitive. He's also back to Happy Valley. Don't underestimate him.

10 MASTER BERNINI is racing well and can figure.

RACE 4 (1,200m)

4 HERO LOOK was once considered a live Hong Kong Classic Cup hope, but there's been nothing but disappointment for the Italian Group 2 winner as he has fallen through the grades. He's now down in Class 4 and his last run - although he had plenty of favours - was enough to suggest that he can win in this grade.

8 GRACYDAD had been coming along nicely enough until a terrible run on the dirt last time out when leading. If he can sit off them here, he'll be in the mix.

12 BINGO has run well at his last two starts and looks to have a win in him shortly.

6 BOND ELEGANCE can figure from a good gate.

RACE 5 (1,650m)

4 HAR HAR HEART won impressively three starts back before having things against him at his last two outings. He's drawn better here with Moreira aboard and he should be hard to beat in this spot.

12 GOAL FOR GOLD was only just beaten at his first Class 5 run. He'd be better suited back in the cellar grade but he's still a chance with no weight on his back.

1 DON'T MISS has come to life since stepping up to 1,650m, winning comfortably twice on the speed. He'll head across to lead again from gate 12 and should be in the mix.

8 CHARITY WINGS has drawn well and can get into the finish.

RACE 6 (1,000m)

2 COUNTRY MELODY has not contested a Class 3 - not even an extended band Class 3 like this one - since June 2015. He has been a consistent fixture up in Class 2 but he has found a race that looks suitable for him at this stage of his career. He can return to the winner's circle.

1 E-SUPER has been remarkably consistent this season, including two victories. He's not without a chance again under these conditions.

5 MONEY BOY had proved frustrating until he finally broke through for the first time this season two back. Last start, he was poor at Sha Tin. If he can bounce back, he's in the mix.

6 GENERAL IRON is always a place chance in these events.

RACE 7 (1,200m)

2 HARRIER JET has finished in the top four at six of his seven course-and-distance runs. He has been running fairly at Sha Tin but, with a return to Happy Valley, he can return to the winner's circle.

8 CHEERFULJET has won very handsomely in two course-and-distance efforts in Class 4 before he had absolutely no luck last time out at his first attempt in Class 3. He is the logical danger.

7 JOLLY CONVERGENCE is finding form again and looks like a place chance from the inside draw.

9 ENCORE BOY is third-up now and should be ready to find his best. The wide gate will make it tough, though.

RACE 8 (1,650m)

3 LITTERATEUR is a quirky galloper but he's also very talented on his day. He has been rounding back into form again and looks poised for another victory here.

2 BIG BANG BONG has not won in over a year but he's been very consistent in that time. He's also drawn well and he should be right around the mark.

7 SUPER FORM has a terrific Happy Valley record that was blotted last time out. Still, it wasn't a terrible effort as he was trapped wide, so he can run a better race here.

1 HAPPY SPIRIT returns to Class 3 for the first time in more than a year. He may need to shed further ratings points but he's a chance if he can get out in front.