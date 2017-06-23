Hard to oppose Tamashi

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) COYOTE CREEK is knocking on the door and should go one better after three seconds.

(8) RUSSIAN COURT has two fair efforts and a top jockey aboard.

(2) CADILLAC JACK can surprise if back to his best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) SMACKEROO cruised in last time, and her form lines have been franked.

(5) I'LL TELL HER was a good second on debut and could be anything.

(1) JOKING and (2) LAWDY MISS CLAWDY both deserve respect.

(4) BURNING MIST met a good sort on debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) PINNACLE PEAK has impressed in both starts and must go close.

(1) MAKE IT COUNT and (3) SEATTLE FLAME both appear progressive and must be respected.

(9) WHAT A WINNER wasn't disgraced in Cape Town lately and receives weight.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) TAMASHI looks hard to oppose after two good local efforts.

(2) PERFECT PARRY could come out best of the rest.

(5) REASONABLE DOUBT can earn again.

(3) STANLEY'S LAST can surprise if bouncing back to best.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) COLONEL BLUFF was most unlucky last time and should go in.

(3) VARZEN and (6) GREEN FIELD can earn again, as can (9) SILVER BLADE in a weak field.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(6) STAR BURST GALAXY is a promising three-year-old and makes strong appeal with 54kg.

(1) PEACH DELIGHT, (2) KANARA and (3) CUP CAKE are all decent older females.

(4) LUNA SEA has won her last two in KZN.

(7) VALEDICTION and (8) FLASH MCQUEEN could upset.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(8) DYNASTIC POWER is starting to look interested again and looks to be very well handicapped.

(9) LAWS OF SUCCESSION never runs poorly and must be respected.

(3) IT IS WRITTEN returned to form last time, but hasn't taken to Port Elizabeth in the past.

(1) ALGHADEER, (2) TRUE MASTER and (4) JET EXPLORER all make some appeal in an open contest.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) QUINELIA went close in her post maiden outing and will appreciate the extra 200m.

(12) RIPPIT WHIPPET was second last Friday, won on Monday and the Spies yard is in hot form.

(7) VANDA and (5) GOLD FORCE make some appeal in a race short on current form.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(8) CLASSIFY continues to improve, and seems sure to be in the shake up again.

(3) GIMME THE STARS is a quality three-year-old and deserves huge respect.

(1) KINGVOLDT and (2) AFRIKABURN have both earned their big weights.

(9) FREDERICK FOX is never too far off and could surprise.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(2) BONNE VIE hasn't been more than half a length behind in her last six starts and obviously appeals.

(5) SEYMOUR has been consistent since relocating.

(7) CHINA EXPRESS is far better than her latest.

(9) BRAVE VISION has shock potential if confirming recent improvement.