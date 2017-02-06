'Harry' gets belated wedding gift

The wedding gift may have come one week late, but just-married jockey A'Isisuhairi ''Harry'' Kasim still greeted yesterday's win aboard HIKO YUNIKON as another welcomed blessing.

The former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey tied the knot with fiancee Jannah on Jan 28, a doubly auspicious day given it was also the first day of the Lunar New Year.

With no honeymoon planned yet for the young couple, the Kelantan-born 31-year-old went straight back to work on Monday, taking four rides, with two thirds (Enthuse and Moritz Eclipse) as his closest to taking his marital bliss to another level.

He fired blanks again on Friday, coming up with another two thirds (Mozart Eclipse and Rock Eagle).

ONLY BOOKING

With decent chance Hiko Yunikon his only booking at yesterday's meeting, A'Isisuhairi did not let that one bullet go begging and the $17 chance obliged.

"I just got married and it's a great feeling. It feels like I'm starting a new life," said A'Isisuhairi.

"Maybe it's the new responsibilities, but I just feel like I have an even greater confidence to go out there and win more races now.

"That was my only ride of the day, but sometimes it's not about the quantity but the quality. The right horse came along and he was in the right race.

"I rode him at his last two starts and he was down in class today. Things just worked out perfectly for him."

Trainer ZL Mok was delighted he had been able to give A'Isisuhairi a nice present, even if it was belated.

"I couldn't make it for Harry's wedding reception as it was held on the first day of Chinese New Year," said Mok. "I hope the win makes up for it. Congratulations Harry!"