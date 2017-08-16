Have a great start to the day with a Hero's Welcome

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) HERO'S WELCOME seems certain to win soon. Would likely start favourite and could live up to that billing.

(3) LUPO was going the right way before being rested and gelded.

(2) BARBARELLA NIGHTS is speedy and has a 4kg claimer. Good to have in the tierce with (4) and (3) .

(1) WORLD DREAMER has form but may prefer the shorter 1,000m.

(7) GREENLIGHT GATSBY made a decent debut and should improve on that showing. Can be tossed into those novelties.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) TORREY PINES was runner-up to a very decent filly on debut, and should go one better if ready after a rest. Does look the one to beat.

(1) GEORGINA always seems to find one better but should earn again.

(4) MYELISHA has produced two fair efforts and with further improvement could be a factor at the business end of things.

(2) ECHO IN ETERNITY is better than latest, and can earn.

Include (5) BLUE MOOD, (6) COLOMBINA, (7) FAIR ANTONIA and (9) ROY'S MARLIN. All have been training well.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) SAPPHIRE PETUNIA did well this trip last, and seems to handle the poly.

(7) THE VINTAGE made a noteworthy poly debut last time, and has to go in. Should give a good fight.

(12) WHITE WINTER has two good places and is an obvious big danger.

(2) STUNNING SEED may have needed her two KZN outings, and should challenge.

(3) LATERS BABY can earn minor money.

RACE 4 (1,200)

(3) BUFFALO SOLDIER made a fair poly debut, and his rating has dropped significantly. Has each way prospects.

(6) SCENT OF THE TIGER is fast and has a decent apprentice up. Looks ready to run a big race.

(7) MONTE CHRISTO is always involved and can pop up to challenge the favourites.

(8) OVER SURE has acquitted himself well in strong company. Must be included in those exotic bets.

(10) GREAT VALUE will be a big threat if taking to the poly.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) VAR DU BOIS is best at this distance and should make a bold showing.

(3) YANKEEDOODLEDANDY is always thereabouts and merits big respect.

(7) HARD TO PLAY was a fluent debut winner on turf, and now tries poly. Could be anything. A good one for those exotics.

(6) ROY'S TAXI, (9) STRUMMER and (4) FIRE THE ROCKET all love this surface and can surprise.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(8) VIRGA wasn't disgraced in the Debutante last time, and appeals with 49.5kg even in this strong company.

(2) HASHTAG STRAT is very speedy, and has faced better than these. Will be fighting it out at the business end of things.

(3) ANIME is a very decent sprinting filly and must be tossed into those novelty bets.

(7) JE SUIS SILVER has to be respected over the course and distance.

(5) LA REVERE has excellent turf form and tries the poly.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) VARGRAVES is very fast and can follow up her maiden win. Would likely start favourite and cannot be ignored.

(4) TWEED VALLEY challenged in her post maiden outing and will be involved in the finish.

(1) SEATOPS made a form return last time, and will threaten if repeating.