Haytham shows blistering speed

Haytham, the horse who provided apprentice N Hanafi with his first winner, breathed fire on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning.

Taken out by Hanafi, the Mark Walker-trained four-year-old New Zealand-bred blazed the trail over 600m in 33.7sec and pulled up nicely.

The bay gelding was only one of four horses whose time dipped below 34sec yesterday.

Stablemates Lim's Regard and Hidden Promise (Hanafi) clocked 33.8, with trainer Theo Kieser's speed demon Sebas freezing the stopwatch at 33.7.

It was only two starts back, on Oct 20 in a Benchmark 52 event over the flying Polytrack 1,000m event, that Haytham scored and gave Hanafi his first winner at his third Kranji ride.

The young rookie placed his mount a handy second and worked his way up in the straight to beat Preferred by one-and-a-half lengths.

Promoted to Class 4 for his next race on Nov 19, Haytham was not disgraced when finishing a two-and-three-quarter-length fifth over the course and distance behind the exciting Nowyousee, who is unbeaten in two races and three trials.

Nowyousee, trained by first-season premiership runner-up Ricardo Le Grange, had caught the eye with his impressive gallop on Tuesday morning.

Classy debut winner Elite Invincible also worked diligently yesterday morning, clocking 36.3 with Hanafi aboard.

Walker had said that the horse is bought with the Singapore Four-Year-old Challenge Series in mind. He is one to follow.

Although the Polytrack was re-opened yesterday after completion of repair works, most gallops were done on Track 6.