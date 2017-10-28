Healthy Luck hard to beat with the better draw

RACE 1 (2,200M)

2 TELEPHATIA has not won since April 2015, but his last two wins came over this course and distance. He's placed at the Happy Valley 2,200m since, but this looks a perfect chance for him to break the drought.

8 LOYAL CRAFTSMAN is still a maiden after 29 starts. He is now among Hong Kong's lowest-rated horses, but this appears a suitable race for him.

3 SWEET BEAN is always a chance in these sorts of races.

1 LE PANACHE remains a hope on his notable run last start.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 SACREDIBIS didn't do much on debut but he drew poorly over the Sha Tin 1,000m and couldn't get into the race. With blinkers applied, he can win on his way to better races over the longer trip.

1 LOVE CHUNGHWA won well last time out and is in great order. The claim of Matthew Poon offsets the rise in weight and he's a chance again.

5 NONE OTHER is now near a mark where he can win again.

8 SICHUAN CHIEF bears watching in his first run as a gelding.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 REGENCY HONEY has his quirks but gets the drop into Class 5 and the blinkers applied for the first time.

3 RAICHU is getting down to an attractive mark. Derek Leung is riding in terrific form and, if he can get onto the back of the speed, Raichu can score his first Hong Kong win.

8 ROCKET LET WIN is a shadow of his former self and the South African Group 1 winner has dropped 55 points from his highest rating. But he looks to have one last win left in him.

12 KING'S STEED should get a nice run.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 MERRYGOWIN produced a barnstorming effort from last first-up and now gets an ideal draw. He should be winning here on his way to Class 3.

2 HERO LOOK has been nothing but disappointing and now makes his Class 4 debut after looking a potential Class 1 horse at one stage. He goes in at his first run in the grade.

11 SHARPMIND was flattered last time out but is drawn to get a nice run again.

12 SHOW MISSION can run boldly up in class with only 110 pounds (50kg) to carry.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 QUICK RETURN drops to Class 4 for the first time and gets the blinkers added. He ran some good races in Class 3, so he is worth a play with the headgear applied.

3 GOOD FOR YOU makes his Happy Valley debut here. He is racing well and can figure with a nice run.

11 MEGATRON gets in with no weight and, in his current form, is likely to run well.

4 SICHUAN BOSS has disappointed, but he is capable of turning it around quickly.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 HEALTHY LUCK should have taken improvement from a first-up third to Starlight last month. He gets a better draw now and looks hard to beat.

3 POWERMAX is nothing if not consistent, finishing in the top four in his 11 starts. He has the visor on this time and should be around the mark again.

10 MR PICASSO is quirky but ran well fresh. He's drawn awkwardly but will have the last shot.

2 FORTUNE BOOTH, who raced in Sydney as Taj Mahal, can show up in his HK debut.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

2 E-SUPER has returned a revitalised horse this preparation. Seven-pound claimer Matthew Poon jumps back aboard now and, with a good run from gate 3, he can continue his good start to the season.

9 MONEY BOY returns to Happy Valley after four varying runs at Sha Tin. He should enjoy a speed-tracking run from gate 1.

11 SILVER SPUN has nothing to carry and will be getting home strongly.

8 MR RIGHT also gets in well with Dylan Mo's claim and his speed can be utilised from gate 2.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

6 ULTIMATE GLORY is a two-time course-and-distance winner and rarely runs a bad race over the Happy Valley 1,650m. However, he is banned from racing under lights, so there is only one race a year for him these days. He was plain first-up, but he's intriguing here.

1 THUNDER STOMP gets a better draw and will be hardest to beat.

4 JUMBO HAPPINESS steps out to a mile for the first time, which he should relish.

9 RELENTLESS ME is still on an upward spiral but will find it tough from gate 12.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

4 BIG BANG BONG got a late call-up last week and held his ground after a wide run behind Nothingilikemore. He returns to Happy Valley, which suits, and has a good gate as a cherry on top.

12 LITTERATEUR has been as quirky as they come after two impressive wins late last season. He will find this tougher but gets significant weight relief, so he's a chance.

7 GONNA RUN just got up to score over the course and distance recently. Gate 12 will make it difficult but he's always a chance.

It is a similar story for 1 SICHUAN DAR.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

4 SOUTHERN LEGEND charged home for a good second to Pingwu Spark, giving him 13 pounds, at Sha Tin on National Day. He won impressively at his sole course-and-trip effort in July and looks capable of scoring before heading to better races.

11 JUMBO LUCK was fifth in that same race. He's drawn favourably and is the main threat.

10 KEY WITNESS has raced well in two starts this preparation. He should get a good run and can figure.

6 MR GENUINE cannot draw a gate but should be flying home.

Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey club