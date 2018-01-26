Heartland and Mister Colin hard to oppose

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) LA GIRONA showed plenty of pace on local debut and would be a narrow first choice.

(1) SEATTLE LILY and (2) NICOLE will both win a race, but have proven expensive to follow. They could be fighting for minor money again.

(4) HASHTAGSELFIE and lightly-raced (10) CUBATA can also be considered in what looks to be a tricky race.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Too many first-timers to make an informed call. Best to watch the betting.

(9) SHE RULES and (11) VERTICAL met a good type on debut and they are capable of winning here.

(8) SEATTLE MERMAID appears the Greeff stable-elect.

(12) YOUNG SCHOLAR represents the Snaith-Fourie combination on the win-line.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) FLOATING ON WATER is no star but has improved recently in Cape Town and may well be good enough.

(11) VALENTINE'S GIRL hasn't been far off some fair sorts and can challenge.

(1) RATSO RIZZO always has a shout at this level.

(5) IRISH BRAVE and (7) MR HARDY have the potential to surprise.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) TWINKLE TOES does well in Port Elizabeth and may well love the extra trip. Should go close.

(3) QUEEN FOREVER won a Listed Juvenile race and made a pleasing three-year-old debut. Rested again after that but, if 100 per cent, will go close.

(6) ANGLET is unreliable but can pop up.

(1) OUR DESTINY can challenge if still effective over this trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) FREE AGENT disappointed on local debut but has always been a bit of a maverick. He should go close at his best.

(2) BOLLEMAKIESIE has won his last two starts and loves the course and distance.

(5) LOVE OF INDIA is progressing nicely and is trying more ground.

(4) WITHOUT PERMISSION can never be ignored.

(6) THE CAT, (8) ANTE OMNIA and (10) APOC have potential and can upset in an open race.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) HEARTLAND hasn't been disgraced against far stronger rivals of late and will be hard to beat.

(2) EXELERO was only caught very late on his local debut and will be a threat.

(3) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT goes for five in a row and has to be a serious danger.

(4) VOUS ET VAR always finds one better but has a shout at the weights.

(6) SPRING STEEL can also be considered on weights, too.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) PERFECT TALE seems to be crying out for ground and will be highly competitive.

(8) STREET GAZE was given way too much to do on local debut and is another who will prefer the 1,600m journey.

(4) PRECIOUS PANSY and (5) BLUE RHONE SKY are improving three-year-olds.

(6) GITANGO TONIGHT is highly consistent and can get it right.

(10) JUNGLE FAIRY has disappointed but deserves another chance.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(3) MISTER COLIN is improving fast. He was well clear of the rest when beaten by another up-and-coming sort in Cape Town a few weeks ago. Hard to oppose.

(7) QUID RIDES is highly reliable and will pick up the pieces if the likely favourite flops.

(9) OASIS QUEEN and recent winner (10) GRAF SPEE are worth considering.