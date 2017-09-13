Henry Tudor has the speed to win over 1,000m

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) HENRY TUDOR is knocking on the door. Big chance. (9) SOUTHERN SUN made a promising debut and is a big threat.

(7) PRINCE ORACY should improve.

(6) FOOL PROOF deserves respect on debut effort.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) BID BEFORE SUNSET ran well last week, and will take some beating.

(7) CAPAILL has also bumped good ones in both her starts and deserves respect.

Ditto for (12) ROYAL FROST.

(1) DARK GODDESS did well after a rest and can earn again.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) COURTISAN got going late on debut, and can score here.

(6) GOA gets closer with each run, and has a chance.

(14) SPAM ALERT made a fair debut and should improve.

(5) LOVE DOVE is another to consider.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) ORAKAL will appreciate the mile and is the one to beat.

(5) MAMBA ALLEY improved last time.

(6) GIBRALTAR GREEN and (8) MR McGUIRE finished well last time.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY has good form and drawn on the paint. Big runner if ready.

(4) WOODSTOCK FAIRY is going the right way but is drawn wide.

(11) AZINZA stayed on well second time out.

(1) DESTINY DUCHESS is reliable.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(2) AVIATRIX is ultra consistent, but needs to prove she can do it on soft going.

(5) SANDY BAY tried hard in her post maiden appearance and should be involved again.

(3) SECOND NATURE had excuses last time.

(7) MISS HYDE needs consideration.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(10) NASTY HARRY has hardly missed a beat since gelded. He should run well.

(5) BLACKMORE and (6) POWER GRID are both proven campaigners over the distance and will challenge.

(9) ROCK OF AFRICA and (8) MASTER'S SPIRIT also have claims.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) DOLLAR TRACTOR may well be good enough to come through this test.

(1) CAPTAINOFMYHEART made a promising Cape debut and should improve.

(6) ROCKETEER is consistent, but has had a lot of racing lately.

(8) STRIKEITLIKEAMATCH can produce a shock.