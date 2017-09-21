Higher Soul works towards a fourth win

Higher Soul (in blue cap) impressed when running the 600m in 41.1sec.

When HIGHER SOUL trots to the start for Race 3 tomorrow, it'll be three days short of a year since she last greeted the judge.

So, can the six-year-old Japanese-bred make it an anniversary party of sorts by winning, what would be, her fourth race from 33 starts?

It's certainly possible. For one thing she's in some sort of form.

That, we gathered from her gallop on the training track yesterday morning.

She wasn't out to make time when taken out by Derreck David.

But she still impressed when running the 600m in 41.1 sec.

On a quiet morning - which we have come to expect when there's only Friday night racing - Higher Soul was just one of two who went against the clock.

The other was PARAGON STAR. Unfortunately, he was a late scratching and won't race this weekend.

Back to Higher Soul and her long absence from the winners' circle.

Since that last win on Sept 25, the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained galloper has sort of faded into oblivion and the best we saw of her in her subsequent seven starts was a third placing in a Class 4 race won by Glorious Prospect on Nov 18.

This year has so far been a blank for the mare whose last six runs have been over the mile - and longer.

She reverts back to the 1,400m tomorrow and that could make all the difference. Two of her three victories have been over the trip and on the turf and although that last win was over the 1,800m, this shorter distance could be what she's crying out for.

As for Paragon Star, he had Saifudin Ismail in the saddle when clocking 40.2sec for the 600m.

It was a pleasing gallop by the four-year-old who, after 10 Kranji starts, is still trying to carve out a victory.

An Australian-bred by So You Think, Paragon Star carried plenty of support in his last two outings.

Both times he never got to land a punch.

His last run, when fourth behind Golden Spark, was his first start under trainer Daniel Meagher.

Until then, he was under the guardianship of trainer ZL Mok.

Keep an eye on him the next time he goes to the races. He should make his presence felt.