With his speed, Trojan Quest can pinch Race 13

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) FLOWER OF CARMEL showed pace on debut, and with the benefit of experience should turn the tables on (7) SALTIRE.

Debutantes (10) VASE and (5) NIGHT OF PASSION are both well-bred and from strong stables. Watch the betting.

(1) RUNAWAY REBEL can earn again.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(1) MIGHTY VALDIE was hampered by a slipped saddle when needing the run last time and could have his consistency rewarded.

(11) LOBO'S LEGEND comes off a rest after a decent debut.

(2) PREMIER SHOW is improving with racing.

(3) HYPER JET showed brilliant early speed in blinkers and could earn.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) WHAT A WINNER is the obvious choice on form, even if with eight maiden run he is not living up to his name.

Debutante (6) ROBYN-JACK-TWIGG is well-bred, and Dennis Drier doesn't come to Cape Town with duds. Watch betting.

Likewise for other first timers (7) SILVER LEAGUE and (8)VALUE AT RISK.

Long-term maiden (1) QUARLLO can earn again.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(9) NEW ZEALAND has been supported in both starts and it could be 3rd time lucky.

(2) LILY STARLETTE needed her last outing and should again be thereabouts.

(1) GIANNA is running close up and could confirm with (4) ANNIE THE GREAT.

(6) ENSEMBLE is improving nicely and warrants respect.

(8) NAUTIC SPIRIT did well on debut and could feature.

Watch newcomers especially (11) SHUFOOG who has known ability.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Could turn into a straight shootout between (12) TALK OF THE TOWN, and (11) SPRING MAN, who both seem above average.

(2) CAPTAIN RAM returns from a rest and gelding, but will threaten at best.

Watch the betting on Lafferty first timer (8) COUNT BARRY.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

Well-bred (6) HAFLA didn't get the best of starts and found herself far off the pace before running on well into fourth on debut. She must improve and should go close.

(9) SCHIPPERS was also supported on debut and showed promise. She has a top rider up and could reward her followers this time.

(1) WHITE WINTER is honest and tries hard.

(3) BANANA REPUBLIC can get closer with improvement. A good one for those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(12) THE BOSTON ROSE should love the extra, and will take some beating.

(11) STAR OF LONDON was second on debut, and is an obvious threat.

(13) UNICORN made a fair debut, and Ramsden's horses usually make big improvement second time out.

(4) VALENTINE'S GIRL and (10) ELUSIVE RUN are others to consider.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

Great to see a filly go for six in a row and rested (4) GUNS AND ROSES who keeps impressing could keep her record intact if overcoming a wide draw.

(7) TAMBALANG did well after rest and can build on that.

(13) CASCAPEDIA is back at her best track-respect her.

(1) BI POT and (11) ROYAL UTOPIA, more useful sorts in it.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) KNOW THE ROPES won very easily last time, and goes for a four timer. Big chance.

(4) STILL I RISE impressed in debut win, and could be anything. Respect.

(7) LINDLEYS LANE returned to best last time, and will challenge with bottom weight.

(3) SEQUINED is above average, and has a shout. Can go into the mix for those exotic bets.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

Emperors Palace Ready to Run Cup time and the JACKPOT should be a hit.

(1) WONDERWALL beat his elders in testing conditions and he could show his generation how to do it. But there's plenty more talent.

(3) SURCHARGE has been unbeatable after learning about it on debut.

Consider (12) TAKINGTHE PEACE, (4) PUGET SOUND, (7) BIG BEAR and Grade 1 winner (11) BRAVE MARY.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) KAPEN PRIDE is down in class, and a fair sort. Go close.

(4) BLOW IN THE BOX ran on stoutly after three months off, and has to be respected.

(3) NORDIC CHANT goes for hat-trick and has claims.

(2) BEST NUT EVER has solid form, and should earn.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(3) SILVER THURSDAY hit top form last time and should run another big race.

(6) MRS O made good strides in yielding going and looks to have more improvement to come.

(1) FOLK DANCE is back after a promising Grade 1 third. She has to overcome a wide draw after rest.

(11) MAR DEL SUR and (12) LA BASTIDE are useful and could get into the action again. Many more with potential so be careful when at the betting window.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

Wide open. (5) TROJAN QUEST is speedy, and should love the drop in trip. One to beat.

(8) SAINT DONAN can pop up with bottom weight.

(3) STORM FRONT has done best sprinting, and can surprise.

(4) ROYAL CHIAN was a surprise winner last Saturday and can follow up against these.

(6) ASTRAPI is moderate, but weighted with a shout. Go as wide as possible. Can be tossed in with those quartet and quadro bets.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

Last year's winner (2) NEW PREDATOR heads a full field for the Charity Mile. He has blinkers back on but could just be short a run.

(5) BELLA SONATA won well after a rest and will be doing the catching from a wide draw.

(1) HAT PUNTANO has had 5 runs - 3 facile wins and 2 shockers. Not out of it.

(17) SOCIAL ORDER is a lot better than latest.

(3) FRENCH NAVY and (7) HERMOSO MUNDO could flash up fresh.