HK preview

RACE 1 (1,650m)

6 THE LEGEND has been coming into form. He has drawn well again and a return to Happy Valley should suit him. Big chance.

5 GLENEALY PRIZE is a tough horse to catch but he's run well on the dirt. He's never placed at Happy Valley but down in Class 5, he should be fine.

3 FINE WITH ME also drops to Class 5 for the first time and should be around the mark from a nice gate.

2 VICTORY FOLLOW ME won well on dirt last start and has proven equally adept at the city track. He's a chance.

RACE 2 (2,200m)

1 CLOUD NINE's chances all revolve around the start. If Matthew Chadwick can get the temperamental son of Tapit to jump away on terms and he can settle in a handy position, he's going to be tough to run down over this course and distance.

6 HAPPY ROCKY is racing well currently and a win appears near. He's a danger here if he gets the right set-up.

7 GARLIC YEAH had disappointed first-up but improved drastically to win second-up. He should be a major player.

3 GOOD DAYS also won last start and is a hope.

RACE 3 (1,800m)

7 RICKFIELD produced a terrific run down in class last time out over the Happy Valley 2,200m, just falling short. He comes into this off a freshen-up and with no weight on his back, he looks like the one.

8 VICTORY BOYS has been a terrific horse for the David Hall yard. The return to Happy Valley is a plus and he looks a type capable of winning in this grade.

1 MARVEL HERO was a good second last week behind Sunday's G3 Centenary Vase winner Dinozzo. The step up to 1,800m suits him.

2 PACKING DRAGON is a place chance if he reverts to pace-setting tactics.

RACE 4 (1,200m)

6 GOUTEN OF GARO has been improving with each run. He has drawn awkwardly but if he can get into a spot with cover, he can score his first Hong Kong win here.

7 HERO TIME has run well at both tracks, including last time out from a wide berth. He gets into the inside gate here, so he shouldn't have to do much work and he looms as a threat.

8 SHARPMIND gets back into a low draw and he should be right around the mark.

1 HAPPY BAO BEI has no recent form but he gets down to Class 4 for the first time and should improve drastically.

RACE 5 (1,200m)

2 TRAVEL DATUK has taken time to drop through Class 3 because he's produced a good run every now and then. He's not the most genuine conveyance, but if he puts it all together, he's more than capable of winning here.

3 DR PROACTIVE has come to hand quickly and has produced a number of nice runs from his six career starts. It won't be long before he's winning.

11 SUPERIOR BOY is yet to win after 22 starts but he's at a mark where he should be able to break through. He's a danger.

12 THE SHOW can't be dismissed with Joao Moreira up.

RACE 6 (1,650m)

8 CLEAR CHOICE has been racing well enough over 1,200m. He will appreciate getting up to 1,650m and with a good gate, he's the one to beat.

2 HIGH VOLATILITY is always a chance off this mark and he's drawn well. He is in good order.

12 AUTUMN GOLD is on the cusp of dropping into Class 5. His last run was not terrible though and if he lands the breaks, he could find himself in the winners' circle.

7 MR KOOL is a place chance.

RACE 7 (1,200m)

4 FAMOUS WARRIOR has trialled well in preparation for his Hong Kong debut. He won four times in Queensland and New South Wales and he looks well-placed to run a good race.

6 GOLDEN HARVEST has not won since scoring a Class 1 victory on opening day in 2014. But he's at a mark where he can win if things go right.He's worth including.

12 SPRING WIN steps up to Class 3 for the first time after two wins in Class 4. It's doubtful whether he can head much higher, but with no weight, he's worth consideration.

9 SMART BOY has an awkward draw but should be around the mark.

RACE 8 (1,650m)

9 RIGHT HONOURABLE was a big-priced winner two starts ago. Last time out, he was blocked for the first half of the straight but was good once clear. He looks capable of winning at the bottom of Class 3. He will be hard to beat.

11 LET US WIN has been a disappointment since arriving but he has no weight on his back here and he can finish around the mark.

5 LAND GRANT should get every favour in the run and deserves consideration.

10 SUPER LUCKY has the outside draw to contend with, but don't be surprised to see him take a step forward here.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB