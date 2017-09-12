Ho to ride on Friday and Sunday

Jockey Peter Ho Wah Lun will be riding in Singapore this week.

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a visiting jockey's licence to Macau jockey Peter Ho Wah Lun to ride at the race meetings this Friday and Sunday.

Ho has been booked by trainers Leslie Khoo and David Kok.

The 42-year-old Hong Kong-born jockey began his riding career on his home soil in the 1991/1992 racing season, going on to ride 30 winners all-up in six seasons.

Ho then moved to Macau in 1998 and has since ridden with success for many seasons, totalling more than 500 winners to date, including many at Group level, such as the Group 1 Macau Derby aboard the Vincent Chong-trained Best Season in 2014.

His most recent ''black type'' win came aboard the Geoff Allendorf-trained Lucky And Wealthy in the Group 3 Macau Sprint Trophy last May.

Ho also won the Macau Invitational Jockeys Challenge at Taipa in 2013.

Ho currently leads this season's premiership on 52 winners with a winning strike rate of 20 per cent.

Last season, he finished in third position on 46 wins.

Ho goes to scale at 53kg.