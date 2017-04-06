Holy Grail could beef up those 'exotic' bets

With racing this week confined to just tomorrow night, horses with assignments were few on the training track yesterday.

However, on that "quiet" morning there were some who went against the clock.

One of them was HOLY GRAIL. He looked sharp when running the 600m in 39.9sec in his morning hit-out.

Down to contest Race 4, which is an Initiation, Holy Grail produced his best performance to date when fourth behind last Friday's deadheaters Taichi Belt and Land Below D Wind.

That day when sent off as a three-figure longshot, Holy Grail finished less than one-and-a-half lengths behind the winners.

Trained by Bruce Marsh, Holy Grail is the son of Thorn Park, who sired Horse Of The Year Debt Collector. Holy Grail could be a surprise package tomorrow.

Keep an eye also on THE GENERAL. Down to contest Race 5, which will feature Nova Swiss. With Nooresh Juglall in the saddle, the five-year-old took it easy over the 600m, covering the distance in 42.2sec.

A winner of six races, his last victory was four months ago when he won a Kranji Stakes A race by half a length over the 1,100m on the Poly.

He gets Barend Vorster in the saddle tomorrow but the only concern is his wide draw. Still, he should be thereabouts at the finish.

Vorster could be onto another good thing in Race 7 when he partners KIRKS RYKER in a 1,400m race on the grass.

From Ricardo Le Grange's yard, Kirks Ryker deserves a winning break after finishing third on three occasions in his last four outings.

It was around this time last year - April 15 - that he beat a good Class 4 field over the 1,400m on the turf. He might just do it again.