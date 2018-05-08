Hong Kong duo for Kranji Mile

Southern Legend (No. 4) is trained by Caspar Fownes, who won three KrisFlyer International Sprints at Kranji.

Asia's racing powerhouse Hong Kong has two of the four international slots for the $1.5 million Invitational Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 26.

The former British colony will be represented by Southern Legend and Horse Of Fortune, with the other two places going to Here Comes When from United Kingdom and Ocean Emperor from New Zealand.

Southern Legend is prepared by trainer Caspar Fownes, well-known by Kranji racegoers for his heroics in three KrisFlyer International Sprints - twice with Lucky Nine (2013 and 2014) and with Green Birdie (2010).

An Australian-bred five-year- old by Not A Single Doubt, Southern Legend won four races (1,000m to 1,200m) in Australia when prepared by trainer Les Bridge before he was sold to Hong Kong, where he won four races (1,200m to 1,600m).

But his best race to date is probably his gallant third to Beauty Generation in the Group 1 Champions Mile over 1,600m at Sha Tin on April 29.

Horse Of Fortune is a South African-bred seven-year-old gelding who boasts nine wins, of which the first three came from South Africa, including the Listed Sophomore Sprint over 1,200m at Kenilworth in 2013.

The son of Stronghold then pursued his career in Hong Kong, where he won his remaining six races for South African trainer Tony Millard.

His last two successes came at Group 3 level - the Sa Sa Ladies' Purse in 2016 and the Premier Plate last year, both over 1,800m.

Here Comes When, an eight-year- old by Danehill Dancer, is a seasoned galloper with eight wins and six placings from 31 starts. At four, the Andrew Balding-trained galloper travelled to Baden-Baden, Germany, where he captured the Group 2 Oettingen-Rennen over 1,600m.

Last year, he sprang an upset in the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes over 1,600m under heavy rain at Goodwood.

Ocean Emperor, trained by Gary Hennessy of 2012 Cox Plate winner Ocean Park fame, is a six-year-old entire by Zabeel who has won seven races, including two at Group 2 level - the Tauranga Stakes over 1,600m last November and the Japan New Zealand International Trophy over the same distance at his last start at Matamata on March 24.