Hong Kong race preview

RACE 1 (1,000M)

10 GOUTEN OF GARO showed plenty in the trials but has been slightly disappointing in two starts to date. He did show more last time out, though, and the switch to Happy Valley may prove a positive, so he's worth chancing here. Bear in mind, he's a debutant.

6 MAJESTIC DRAGON has trialled well and galloped nicely in blinkers. He's one to watch first time out.

11 LUNAR ZEPHYR is a chance from the inside gate as he should get a nice run.

Likewise, 3 ZERO HEDGE should be around the mark from barrier two.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 GOAL FOR GOLD makes his first appearance in Class 5, arriving from Ireland rated 84. He has run a number of nice races in the higher grades and his last run was enough to suggest he could break through at his 34th Hong Kong start.

3 THE LEGEND hasn't shown a great deal in six starts but his last start was an improvement. From a nice gate, he looks capable of figuring down in class.

1 AMAZING ALWAYS has won five of his nine starts in this grade. He must be included.

4 WINNING CONTROLLER should be in the mix and can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 ALL BEST FRIENDS has taken time to acclimatise to Hong Kong. The former Australian galloper has run some nice races, though, and with blinkers applied, he can figure at his first run in Class 4.

9 PEACE ON EARTH has also drawn nicely and has performed well at his last two starts. He's a major contender again.

7 MAGIC SUCCESS improved for his first run, making ground into third last time out. He should be in the mix at his Happy Valley debut.

12 BINGO can hang around for some minor money.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

8 PLANET STAR steps up to 1,650m for the first time. He is racing like he would appreciate further, so perhaps he's worth a chance here.

10 CHARITY WINGS was progressing well until a poor last-start when drawn wide and trapped deep throughout. He has a kinder draw in gate three and should be able to figure.

1 THE JUDGE gets Zac Purton aboard and can be somewhere around the mark. Indeed, he looks a major player.

6 DON'T MISS is capable of further improvement after breaking through last start.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

5 SANGRIA is proving a frustrating horse to follow but there is no doubt that the Spanish galloper is nearing a win. The step up to 1,800m should prove suitable and makes another wide gate, 10, less of a negative than at 1,650m.

3 HAPPY CONTENDER placed at his only start in the grade two back. He might find this a tad short but he can be around the mark.

4 HIGH VOLATILITY was caught late last time out over this course and distance and should have every chance again.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 POWERMAX didn't fire over the Sha Tin 1,400m at his last start in November, missing the top four for the first time in his 14-start career. A return to the Happy Valley 1,200m looks a plus, as do the blinkers going on again, and he should be hard to topple here.

11 ROYAL MOJITO is heading the right way and with even luck, he should be right in the finish.

12 PHANTOM FALCON should be around the mark if Dylan Mo can get him into a nice position from gate 10.

7 CHAMPION PRIDE looks to have ability on his British form and he's a place chance on debut in Hong Kong.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 CALCULATION keeps running good races but hasn't been able to break through since a win at the end of last season at Sha Tin. He failed at his only Happy Valley attempt in October but if he can settle closer this time around, he is surely a leading player.

2 CHATER LEGEND has performed well in a couple of races recently from poor gates. He now has the inside and if he can settle closer, he's a chance.

5 HEROIC GURU is wayward but his last run suggests he's nearing another win.

6 PLAY WISE ran well on debut before failing to find last time when pulling up with mucus in his trachea. It may prove worthwhile to forget that run.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 CHEERFULJET has put it together at his last two starts to win easily. He steps up to Class 3 now and strikes a race with more pressure, but the manner of his recent wins suggests he is capable of winning again on his current mark.

9 STAR OF JOY is yet to find the winners' circle but has rarely run a poor race. One day, it's all going to fall into place for him, and that could transpire here.

8 SMART BOY is racing well and, while the gate is awkward, he should have every chance gain.

4 BLAZE STAMINA looks to be finding form again and deserves inclusion in those exotic bets.