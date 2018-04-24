Hop on another Lim's Zoom ride

Lim’s Zoom making it a one-horse race last time out and should win again in Race 5 at Kranji tonight

It should pay to follow Lim's Zoom, who has proven to be a promising type with a win, a second and a third from as many starts.

The Mark Walker-trained up-and-coming galloper is engaged in a winnable Class 4 Premier event over the 1,400m on turf in Race 5 at Kranji tonight.

A beaten $8 favourite on debut when third to Arc Triumph in a Polytrack 1,000m dash on Feb 2, Lim's Zoom then finished a good second over the 1,200m on turf on March 4.

His conqueror was the talented Zac Kasa, who ran a creditable sixth behind stablemate Mister Yeoh in the $500,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m two days ago.

With those two impressive runs, Lim's Zoom's betting came by the lorry loads third-up over the1,200m on turf on April 1. He started at $8 again and he did not disappoint his legion of supporters.

Ridden by leading jockey Vlad Duric, the three-year-old New Zealand-bred did not just win but trampled over his Restricted Terms rivals.

After sitting handily behind the pacemakers, he cruised to a commanding four-and-three-quarter-length victory over Lonhro Gold. His winning time of 1min 10.38sec was pretty good.

Look, his improvement rate is very impressive indeed. From a raw third, he finished an eye-catching second in a fast-run race (1min 09.68sec) and then thundered to a massive victory under his own steam.

So, expect him to trot out tonight stronger and steadier with further improvement.

If you're concerned about the extra 200m, rest assured that he can handle it with aplomb on the way he won and on breeding.