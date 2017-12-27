Hotel Cipriani will relish the longer trip

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Not a lot to go on although (1) PATA PATA stands out a mile on form. However, stable jockey Corne Orffer significantly prefers first-timer (5) PACIFIC TRADER.

(4) STARBOY showed plenty of toe last time out.

(2) MOON ROCK can earn at best.

Another first-timer (6) TROOP THE COLOUR won't have to be too smart to earn here.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

Small but high quality.

Multiple-group placed (4) ROCKIN RUSSIAN had excuses in the Fillies Guineas, and will take some beating with 55kg.

(2) ELUSIVE HEART is the only filly to have beaten Snowdance, and must be respected.

Topweight (1) DESERT RHYTHM looks poised to make a positive three-year-old debut.

(3) FREEDOM CHARTER is consistent and can earn.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) SPAM ALERT stayed on over shorter last time out and her best run was this trip. Chance.

(5) PEARL JAM met a classy-looking filly last start and is a serious danger.

(1) ETERNAL NIGHT returned to best form last time out and is in good form.

(8) INGABANGABONGA made good improvement second time out.

(2) GOLDEN WINE is a bit in and out but still has a chance.

(3) DUNTOCHE can surprise.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) VIA SACRA looked rather classy last time out and can go in again.

Very well-bred (6) VICE VERSA also showed tons of pace when winning her maiden and could have lot more to come.

(7) BEST KEPT SECRET won her local debut and has to be respected.

(5) OVER AGAIN has done best over this trip and can upset.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) BRIDAL PARTY has won two of her last three over this trip but still races off a low mark of 66. Big chance.

(4) GLAMOROUS LIFE is progressive and an obvious danger.

(2) REMEMBER THIS seems set to score her second win.

(6) SUMMER OLIMPICS, (5) ESTEEMAL and (8) YESS are capable to cause an upset.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(3) HOTEL CIPRIANI is in top form and will enjoy the step-up in trip. The one to beat.

(4) SUNDAY FALLS had excuses last time out and should go close.

(2) TSITSIKAMMA DANCE and (1) BEN-HUR need to be taken seriously as well.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) MADE TO CONQUER goes from strength to strength and goes for four wins in five starts. Chance.

(3) BENJAN was given too much to do last time but should be right there.

(7) BIG PARADE made an eye-catching Cape debut and is another who has a serious shout.

(5) SOLAR NIGHT stayed on last start and can upset.

(6) GIMME ONE NIGHT can also surprise.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(3) FRANKING was a most impressive maiden winner and should have a chance again.

(2) FLASH FIRE is an obvious danger on her last outing.

(1) SOLANA has dropped heavily in the rating and can upset.

(5) JANICE'S SECRET goes for a hat-trick and has a chance.

(6) CHINKAPIN and (8) ELEGANCIA are worth considering.