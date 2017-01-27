'Huat ah' with Jupiter Gold and Halo Bright

Chinese New Year is an auspicious occasion, so it will be good to follow horses with auspicious names to bet.

One that best fits the occasion on Sunday, second day of CNY, is JUPITER GOLD in Race 7.

Trainer Hideyuki Takaoka's money-spinner won his last-start on, well, New Year's Day, in cavalier fashion and his charge has since improved again by leaps and bounds.

His gallop on Wednesday morning was full of gusto and I don't think the 57.5kg is going to stop him from winning again.

The grey Halo Bright is running in Race 10 on Monday. TNP FILE PHOTOS

Takaoka has even earmarked the Group 1 Singapore Guineas for his horse.

On Monday, get your hongbao from the aptly named HALO BRIGHT in Race 10. The three-year-old grey has been in sizzling form with a win and two seconds in his last four starts.