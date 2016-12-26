Iluminado springs surprise

Iluminado in one of his eight wins at Kranji.

Former Kranji-based ILUMINADO neatly stole the RM350,000 (S$113,000) Yang Di Pertua Negeri Gold Cup over 2,000m with a sudden big breakaway in Penang yesterday.

The win gave jockey M Ganeesh his first Malaysian Group 1 success and the second for trainer Anna Scott, who won the Selangor Gold Cup with another former Kranji-based galloper, Listen, in April.

Ganeesh kept Iluminado, who was racing keenly, on a tight grip to be fourth behind Mr Armstrong, Justice World, both also former Singapore horses, and En Lauder passing the winning post for the first time.

Justice World popped ahead as they turned into the back straight and that was when Ganeesh unleashed Iluminado and his mount scooted to a three-length lead.

The nine-year-old Iluminado increased his advantage to six lengths as they approached the corner. Justice World was whacked to keep in touch on straightening but could not go near the runaway leader.

Iluminado, who started at RM111 for a win in Malaysia and $88 in Singapore, kicked on strongly under vigorous whip riding to win by four-and-a-half lengths from Messi, who came from last of 12 runners.

An ecstatic Ganeesh stood up on his saddle and celebrated by waving his whip about 10m from the winning post.

Iluminado was the seventh former Kranji-based galloper to win the Yang Di Pertua Negeri Gold Cup in the last 12 years.

The Argentinian-bred started his career with trainer Patrick Shaw (two wins from 15 starts) and then transferred to Steven Burridge (six wins from 43 starts). He joined Scott after that and had his first start up north on Dec 13, 2014.

Yesterday's victory was his third from 16 starts under Scott.