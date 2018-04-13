Imperium stands out in Novice field

Imperium (No. 5) has a win and two thirds from as many starts and looks good in Race 5 at Kranji on Sunday.

Imperium is a handy type who looks destined to go far.

Therefore, he should come up tops against a not-so-strong Novice field in Race 5 at Kranji on Sunday.

Prepared by leading trainer Michael Clements, Imperium has proven to be consistent. From three starts, the three-year-old Australian-bred has notched a win and two thirds.

The bay gelding stepped up on his debut third over the Polytrack 1,100m to score four weeks later in a 1,200m on turf.

It was a good win. After sitting a handy fourth, he produced a top run in the straight to beat David's Sling in a smart time of 1min 10.31sec.

His last-start third in a top Novice field was full of merit.

He fell back further back than expected and had a lot of catching up to do.

Furthermore, he was carried outwards during the running of the race.

After all the troubles, Imperium began to put in the hard work in the straight. He made up splendid ground but it was too late.

But to finish third, only two-and-a-half lengths behind the winner Lord O'Reilly, was very pleasing, indeed. Zac Kasa, who finished second in that race, has franked the form by winning last Sunday. So, it should be Imperium's turn on Sunday.