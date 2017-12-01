Improving Silver Goblet ready to snare Race 3

RACE 1 (800M)

Punters look forward to seeing the Juveniles start racing and Fairview put on the first one for the season.

As is usually the case, it has been supported by trainers Gavin Smith and Alan Greeff.

They in fact have all six carded between the two of them.

The Smith-trained Var filly (3) MISS INTERNATIONAL is the first of the fillies to catch the eye.

(6) WATSONIA, trained by Greeff, is another to watch.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) TIN TAN was unlucky on debut and could go one better.

(1) PICK AGAIN has some good recent form and represents the strong JP van der Merwe-Gavin Smith combination.

(8) THE GREEK SOLDIER did well on debut and must hold a winning chance.

(3) COUNT NU did well enough on his local debut but did not really repeat it last time out.

(7) KING OF FORTUNE makes his debut and can be watched this time.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) SILVER GOBLET is improving and was touched off in her latest start. She must have a big chance of winning.

(6) GODDESS AURELIA was not too far back last time out, so could prove a danger.

(7) ALBERTINA and (8) GRIZABELL might need to find a few lengths to win but have place chances in this race.

(1) EARTHFLIGHT is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but could finish in the money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(6) WIDOW'S LAMP could have the pick of the form.

(7) PRECIOUS PANSY is not out of it.

(2) LUCKY LULU was not disgraced on local debut and does have a winning chance.

(1) BRING ME MORE has been doing well on the Polytrack lately. It will be interesting to see if she repeats that form on the turf.

(3) NO DOUBT has some recent form.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) COPPER TRAIL has been a bit disappointing recently but did win the last time he was in handicap company.

(2) FRITZ NOBIS will like the extra distance but his decent recent form has been on the Polytack, so there is a question mark on his ability on the turf.

(6) BAFFERT was not disgraced last time out and could go close in this race.

(9) NABISCO looked much improved last time out.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

A very open-looking contest.

(6) FREDERICK FOX is holding form and could be competitive.

(9) TREES OF GREEN can win.

(2) LORD MARSHAL has done well in Port Elizabeth recently and clearly has a winning chance.

(3) RAHVAR disappointed last time out but is capable of better and must be respected.

(4) ANNIGONI represents a jockey and trainer combination that cleaned up recently when raiding Port Elizabeth.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

Another very tough race.

(4) EXELERO returns from a break but is capable of running well over this distance.

(2) EASY STREET may have needed her last run but this does look a tough task.

(3) VILLA DEL LARGO bounced back to winning form last time out and deserves consideration.

(1) CAPTAIN ALFREDO runs best when given his head, so is always capable of winning a race like this.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Yet another difficult race.

(5) KIMBERLEY CLUB could be ready to run a big race and must be watched.

(1) WARRIOR POET is fit and was not disgraced when third in his latest start.

(2) MAKE IT COUNT returns from a break but has ability and can win if fit.

(3) HERACLES tends to lack a finish but could finish in the money over the distance.