Infamous Fox is ready for the chase

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) INFAMOUS FOX needed his first run as a gelding and should win this.

(1) OUTSIDE EDGE is drawn on the outside edge which could enhance his chances.

(5) HYPER JET is bred for the extra trip and could improve on recent form.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA is never far behind and could have her consistency rewarded.

(4) TRICIA is improving and will be catching late.

(6) AFRICAN DYNASTY needed her last run and should do better.

(5) KISSMEINMYDREAMS has a chance on her penultimate.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(12) MARDI GRAS drifted in the betting on debut. He ran on strongly to get close. The one to beat.

(2) PANTSULA was just behind him and shouldn't turn it around.

(1) TEN-FOUR hasn't been far back to date and should again be involved.

(3) SHARP GITANO is improving and could get into the picture.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) DARKEST HOUR has proved himself against the best three-year-olds and could make his presence felt even though fresh.

(9) ALSSAKHRA is holding form and his only win was over this trip.

(7) SHOGUN always gives of his best and shouldn't be far off again.

(5) TOMMY WATERDEVIL can never be ignored over the mile.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) QUERARI VIKING hasn't been far behind recently and could chalk up a win.

(12) NO MANS LAND is returning to form and could get into the action.

(2) SOLDIER ON is still maturing and can improve more.

(5) FRONT RANK could get his confidence back in this class.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) SAN FERMIN has ability but isn't well treated with stable mate (3) FREDERICO'S DREAM. She finished just behind her in her penultimate but is 2.5kg worse off and what is more Frederico's Dream won subsequently. However, she is maturing now and must be respected.

(6) ICE ART is better than her last.

(4)MOVIE SHOW will be staying on.

(11) WITCH OF THE WEST could earn.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) PUNTA CANA should be at peak fitness and the little extra could suit.

(4) PREMIER SHOW has 3kg less to shoulder and is always there with a money chance.

(2) FLYING MYTH has a chance if finds early form.

(8) WILD CURVE and (7) HARLAN COUNTY could get into the frame.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(12) REBEL RENEGADE comes off a rest and could finish off well.

(10) SOVEREIGN REIGN claims 2kg and could win fresh.

(4) DRAGOON is the runner for place accumulators.

(15) CARVE THE TURKEY could win if gets a run.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) SHARKAHOLIC won on the second time of asking. He has more to offer.

(2) GREAT SHAKA is capable and should run well.

(7) LAST BATTLE has a shout if gets a good passage.

(4) TIMEOFTHEVIKINGS could pull it off.