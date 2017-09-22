Infantry calls the shots

With the big races all looming up over the next couple of weeks leading into October, we saw several of Kranji's equine stars strut their stuff at the trials yesterday morning.

And most impressive among them was INFANTRY.

The prolific moneyspinner from trainer Alwin Tan's yard started alongside top notchers like Forever Young and Majestic Moments in the third trial of the morning and quickly dominated proceedings.

A tad tardy when clearing the chute, he quickly mustered up speed and, by the time they reached the 600m marker, he was calling the shots.

Tracked all the way by White Hunter and Forever Young, he soon cleared away and put the issue beyond doubt at the 200m mark.

Majestic Moments, who was always in fourth spot, was doing his best work in the closing stages and finished well to pip Forever Young for that third spot.

But it was all about Infantry who, ridden by Manoel Nunes, would go on to beat White Hunter by almost three lengths while clocking a good time of 59.58sec for the 1,000m.

This season alone, Infantry has been a revelation.

After bagging the Merlion Trophy in March, he went on to collect more silverware, taking the JBBA Moonbeam Vase in April and the biggie of them all, the Emirates Singapore Derby in July.

With bigger and better races coming up soon, Infantry could very well end the season as Kranji's undisputed star.

Among the other winners, SIAMESE CAT and SARAAB were on their toes.

Siamese Cat, ridden by Barend Vorster, beat Cairo by half a length with Might Kenny a similar distance away in third. She clocked 59.91sec.

Twice a winner from eight outings, Siamese Cat won her last start in easy fashion and could follow up.

Saraab also went under the one-minute mark when winning his trial. Ridden by Oscar Chavez, he finished half a length in front of the talented Yabadabadoo in Trial 5.

Owned by the Al-Arabiya Stable, Saraab clocked 59.68sec for the 1,000m.