Infantry out of Raffles Cup but Gold Cup agenda on

Trainer Alwin Tan has confirmed that Infantry won't run in Sunday's $700,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,800m.

The winner of the first leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series - the Group 1 Panasonic Kranji Mile over 1,600m - came under an injury cloud when he sustained a deep cut to his near-hind fetlock during that Oct 1 race.

The appropriate treatment was given, and even if the Tavistock five-year-old is showing good signs of recovery, Tan has decided, in consultation with the Thai owner, Krit Chisatteni, to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown series.

Although he could not fault Infantry's slow-canter workout on Saturday under jockey Manoel Nunes, Tan preferred to err on the side of caution with the Raffles Cup coming up too soon.

"He worked okay and he is recovering well, but I'm worried that he has missed too many days of work," said Tan.

"It wouldn't be fair on him to go into a race like the Raffles Cup with such a prep, he would be underdone. He's too invaluable a horse and it's not worth risking him for just one race or even the Triple Crown.

"It's very sad but we are doing what is in the horse's best interests."

Tan added that Infantry will proceed to the final leg of the series - the $1.35 million Dester Singapore Gold Cup over 2,200m on Nov 12.