Infantry's back to attack the Kranji Mile

Emirates Singapore Derby winner Infantry looks fit and fresh for his return to racing on Sunday.

After a well-deserved break, Emirates Singapore Derby winner Infantry seems to have come back with all guns blazing for his racing comeback.

Last week, the Alwin Tan-trained five-year-old New Zealand-bred caught the eye in his second trial in preparation for his return to racing, winning the heat in style.

He won easily by two-and-three-quarter lengths from White Hunter and his time was pretty good, 59.58sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Yesterday, Infantry again wowed trackwatchers with his sizzling gallop with regular jockey Manoel Nunes astride.

After warming up one round on the Polytrack, the bay gelding clapped on the pace and dashed over the final 600m in a swift 35.5sec.

He did it without much effort and pulled up wanting more.

He looks all set to tackle the $700,000 Group 1 Panasonic Kranji Mile over 1,600m on Sunday.

Infantry has proven to be a real money spinner for Kajorn Petch Racing No. 2 Stable with eight wins, six seconds and two thirds from 20 starts, amassing $1.42 million in prize money.

He scored his biggest victory last time out on July 9 with a well-executed run in the $1.15 million Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby over 2,000m.

The Derby was the final leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

Infantry, who has turned five, was second in the first leg - the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,400m -and third in the second leg - the Group 2 Patron's Bowl over 1,600m.

The classy galloper also won the Group 2 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m and the Group 3 JBBA Moonbeam Vase over 1,800m.

With such an impeccable record, Infantry will have plenty of followers although Sunday's Panasonic Kranji Mile is not without strong challengers to vie for the top prize.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange, one of two trainers with four runners in the Panasonic Kranji Mile race, the other being Cliff Brown, sent out his quartet in pairs on the main turf track.

His champion stayer Quechua was paired up with Emperor's Banquet to clock 37sec.

Majestic Moments ran with Big Brother in 37.3.

All four looked fit.

Jockey Barend Vorster was on Quechua and Majestic Moments. Jockey Nooresh Juglall rode Emperor's Banquet and Big Brother.

Brown's Debt Collector, the reigning Horse of the Year, Elite Excalibur, Laughing Gravy and Gilt Complex will most likely gallop this morning.