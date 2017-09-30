Intothelimelight should be hard to beat in Race 9

RACE 1 (1,200M)

NO BETTING

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) LILY STARLETTE looks the form choice but may have a respiratory problem.

(4) FOREVER JOY showed improvement with blinkers.

(3) GLENCASSLEY, (8) MURIEL and (9) ROMAN BALLERINA could improve.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(12) VALENTINE'S GIRL caught the eye with a promising debut display and, with natural improvement, should prove to be the one to beat.

(5) VELVET DAWN and well-related (10) IMPERADORA could pose a threat if making further progress.

(1) RUNAWAY REBEL is another money chance.

Watch the newcomers, especially (9) HONEY SUITE.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) ENSEMBLE was backed on debut but found all sorts of problems.

She should reverse form with (4)ALL EYES ON YOU.

(1) PRIMA BALLERINA is very fast. She choked up last time out and could win fresh.

(2) COUNTESS VAROVSKI, (3) KICK BUTT, (5) DAWA PHUTTI and (7) GALU BEACH could take home some money.

Watch newcomers (8) HAFLA, (10) PROMISE and (9) KHOMOTSO.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) OFF BROADWAY and (6) JOHNNY BLACK have run their best races over this trip. Both can stake a claim but have wide draws to negotiate.

(5) RED EIGHT has gone close in recent starts over further ground but could pose a threat dropping in trip.

(4) HERODUS is another money chance.

(12) RED MARS is open to any amount of improvement.

(11) NOVEMBER STORM made a smart debut and should improve now.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) SIMPLY ROYAL is classy. However, she comes off a break and could flash up fresh over the sprint.

(5) MY FRIEND LEE is running well and should contest the finish.

(2) LADY STARLETT is back over 1,200m and could get into the action.

(7) TWELVE OAKS needed her last run and will come on.

(1) LAST CHIRP, (4) SWIFT SARAH and (6) OLD EM could get into the frame.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) BERNIE has been threatening to leave the maiden ranks and should contest the outcome.

(8) LOVE HAPPENS, however, made a smart debut over a shorter trip and, on pedigree, will appreciate the extra ground.

(11) REDIAL fits a similar profile, so can make his presence felt, too.

(12) SIR CAPERS will have more to give this trip.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

If ready, (8) ALFOLK could show his elders a clean pair of heels with 52kg.

(4) PURE BLONDE (unbeaten here) beat (6) SPORTING MONARCH by 2.7 lengths in August but is 3.5kg worse off.

(7) MACHISMO did well after a rest.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(9) INTOTHELIMELIGHT was only touched off on debut over a shorter trip. With natural progress, she should take a power of beating.

(2) DRAGONAIR made marked improvement over this trip last start, when finishing ahead of (4) GRANDIFLORA, who had excuses. Both should improve and can earn a cheque.

(1) RAISE YOUR HAND and (3)SILVER STREAMER have earning potential, too.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(2) BRAVE MARY paralysed a top field in a Grade 1 last start which included (3) DARING DIVA. They both make their first appearance since and the positions should not change.

(1) BARRACK STREET is also racing fresh but gives them weight and may not be up to it. Stablemates (4) ALPINE ECHO and (5) PERA PALACE could make up the quartets.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

Veteran performer (4) FRIENDLY TIBBS is preferred after finishing an eye-catching second last time out.

Progressive (7) SILVER DE LANGE should enjoy the extra distance, so can pose a threat on handicap debut.

(6) GIMME ONE NIGHT returned to form last time out and could feature if reproducing that effort.

(2) TIGER TOPS, (3) SOLAR NIGHT and (8) FLYING RYAN can earn.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

Talented 3YO (1) REGAL RUBY and (3) HEART OF A LEGEND have displayed smart ability over this trip. Both should run well despite big weights.

(7) CALL ME DARLING has been rejuvenated since reverting to sprints, so warrants respect.

(4) CHILL BABY CHILL, (6) SHIZAM and (9) ROYAL CHIAN have earning potential, but (8) REBEL'S IDOL makes most appeal. She caught the eye last start and gets 4kg off now.

RACE 13 (1,475M)

(8) DAN THE LAD beat (11) TOKYO DRIFT (1kg better) by 1.2 lengths and (9) DOUBLE APPEAL (2.5kg better) by 3.1 lengths but appeared to have plenty in hand and could confirm again.

(5) MAN'S INN has found form and could feature over a favourable track.

(10) SHOGUN needed his last outing and could win.

(12) BOLD COAST can never be ignored for money.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(2) TRUE WORDS, (6) BENFONTEIN and (9) VICTORIOUS CAPTAIN are 3YO's with ability, so could stake a claim on handicap debut.

(3) GREENFLASHSUNSET, (4) JAY ROCK and (11) WAITINGFORTONIGHT renew rivalry. There is little to choose between that trio on the revised terms.