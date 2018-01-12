Intothelimelight should shine in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) LUCKY DANCER should be competitive with expected improvement.

(10) SUPERSTITIOUS was a costly purchase and can feature prominently.

(2) CARNAGE is by speed sire Var and could also do well.

(9) SUPER DINO is bred to be useful.

(1) ADRIANO'S TRIUMPH also warrants respect.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) PACIFIC TRADER found strong market support when finishing second on debut over the course and distance. With any amount of improvement, he should shed his maiden tag.

(3) QUARLLO ran with merit at handicap level over further distance last time out, but is probably better over this trip, so can pose a threat.

(4) LA MER and (5) BOY SCOUT can earn.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) GREENSTREETTRACTOR has been gelded and can stake a claim.

(6) WEMIBONO ran with merit in his first start as a gelding and should have even more to offer reverting to this trip.

(11) PARISIAN GOLD and (12) ROMAN FLYER may improve.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) STAR BURST stayed on well over shorter trip from a wide draw last start, suggesting this step-up in trip will be more to her liking.

(5) CLIFTON BEACH is an improver who could be allowed the run of the race.

(3) KAMAISHI has been running well over this trip and should, if overcoming the wide draw, give another honest account.

(4) LOVE DOVE and (11) NAME OF THE WIND have earning potential

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(3) INTOTHELIMELIGHT, a consistent type, displayed above-average ability up to 1,600m. If effective over the extra, she will be hard to beat.

(9) SEATTLE SOUND ran with merit against male rivals last time out and, with blinkers fitted for the first time, should prove a different proposition back among her own sex.

(7) TALITHA BOREALIS, a maiden winner, (8) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM have earning potential, too.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) CARMALITA has been threatening from Day 1 and the stable is firing. However, there are many looking to lower her colours.

(2) GOLD DAWN has been runner-up in her last two starts but stablemates (3) BACKSLASH and (4) WESTERN SHAMROCK shouldn't be far behind her.

(6) KINDAVAR could get into the action.

(8) KISSMEINMYDREAMS is running well and could feature.

(13) COUNT KOURNIKOVA can do better.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) SAND AND SEA lost his unbeaten record last start but is better than that run suggests and could resume winning ways if at his best.

(5) BOLD RESPECT was found out over the trip of the Guineas but should fare better reverting to sprinting.

(2) AL MARIACHI, (3) WOLJAYRINE and (7) BIG MISTAKE are capable sorts.

(9) ELUSIVE HEART is well-treated by the conditions.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(11) TRIPOD was backed when just beaten on debut and will come on. However, newcomer (12) VERDI appears the stable-elect on riding arrangements, so watch the betting.

(9) POWER OF PLACE and (13) BOURBON BOUQUET were rested after their decent debuts and must be respected.

(1) COASTAL TORRENT needed his first run as a gelding.

(10) TEN-FOUR can earn.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(14) DUTCH PHILIP found only one better in The Merchants over the course and distance last time out but can score in the absence of that rival.

He can confirm his superiority over (4) ALWAYS IN CHARGE, (6) TEVEZ and (8) ATTENBOROUGH.

(1) TRIP TO HEAVEN is best-weighted and can stake a claim if not conceding too much ground at the start.

(2) SEARCH PARTY and (3) SERGEANT HARDY are shortlisted, too.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(3) CAPTAIN'S COMMAND is improving with racing and could get off the mark.

(14) THRONG showed expected improvement over the extra ground and could make up the one-length deficit over the former.

(2) ARTAX has been costly to follow but could get his act together now as a gelding.

(4) GREENWOOD DRIVE needed his first as a gelding and will come on.

(12) LESLIES PATHTOFAME has a shout if he overcomes the wide draw.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

A case can be made for many of these, but it could be worth taking a chance on debut winner (9) BWANA, who is open to any amount of improvement.

(6) PATA PATA, his stable companion, is not without hope either on handicap debut.

(8) TRUE WORDS has the form to be competitive, although (4) STRATEGIC POWER could also make his presence felt.

(7) READY STEADY GO, (2) VICTORIOUS CAPTAIN and (1) COMMANDER BOND can earn.