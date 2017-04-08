Ipoh trackwork
HORSES RUNNING TODAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Fire General.
RACE 2: Slow work: Prince Islander, D'Creator and Thong's Jiaqing *.
RACE 6: Slow work: Time To Shine and Luck Treasure.
RACE 7: Slow work: Get The Lotski *.
RACE 8: Slow work: I'm A Genius.
HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Slow work: Socotra and Enlighten Knight *.
RACE 2: Messi canter/41.2.
Slow work: Hello Sayand and Oki Oki.
RACE 3: Slow work: Star Quality and Royal Green.
RACE 4: Neverunconditional.
RACE 5: Slow work: Kaiser * and Smoothly.
RACE 6: Slow work: Luck A lot.
RACE 7: Slow work: Marini Waltz
RACE 8: Slow work: Acoustic, Explosive Force and Charlie Came Along.