Ipoh trackwork

Former Kranji winner Kaiser.

HORSES RUNNING TODAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Fire General.

RACE 2: Slow work: Prince Islander, D'Creator and Thong's Jiaqing *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Time To Shine and Luck Treasure.

RACE 7: Slow work: Get The Lotski *.

RACE 8: Slow work: I'm A Genius.

HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Socotra and Enlighten Knight *.

RACE 2: Messi canter/41.2.

Slow work: Hello Sayand and Oki Oki.

RACE 3: Slow work: Star Quality and Royal Green.

RACE 4: Neverunconditional.

RACE 5: Slow work: Kaiser * and Smoothly.

RACE 6: Slow work: Luck A lot.

RACE 7: Slow work: Marini Waltz

RACE 8: Slow work: Acoustic, Explosive Force and Charlie Came Along.