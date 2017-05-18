Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Luck Treasure

RACE 2: Slow work: Mal's Dad and Prince Islander

RACE 3: Slow work: Master Of Success and Handsome Boss

RACE 4: Slow work: Messi.

RACE 5: Slow work: Audacious H 36.9.

RACE 6: Slow work: Time To Shine

RACE 7: Slow work: Nothing To Lose, V Respect U and Big Bit Coin

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Jetstar Eagle, Chinese Street and Great Prince

RACE 2: Slow work: One More Achiever, Serpico and Empire Bay

RACE 3: Slow work: Classic Arrow, Gold Coast Captain and Ultimate Hero

RACE 4: Listen

Slow work: Luck Success

RACE 5: Slow work: Awakened H 37.7 and Just Name It H 37.6.

RACE 7: Slow work: Star Quality

RACE 8: Slow work: Magical Ten, See For Yourself and Here Comes Thunder