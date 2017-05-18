Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Luck Treasure
RACE 2: Slow work: Mal's Dad and Prince Islander
RACE 3: Slow work: Master Of Success and Handsome Boss
RACE 4: Slow work: Messi.
RACE 5: Slow work: Audacious H 36.9.
RACE 6: Slow work: Time To Shine
RACE 7: Slow work: Nothing To Lose, V Respect U and Big Bit Coin
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Jetstar Eagle, Chinese Street and Great Prince
RACE 2: Slow work: One More Achiever, Serpico and Empire Bay
RACE 3: Slow work: Classic Arrow, Gold Coast Captain and Ultimate Hero
RACE 4: Listen
Slow work: Luck Success
RACE 5: Slow work: Awakened H 37.7 and Just Name It H 37.6.
RACE 7: Slow work: Star Quality
RACE 8: Slow work: Magical Ten, See For Yourself and Here Comes Thunder